Future Fund director puts WA property on the market

John Poynton has listed for sale his family's 15-bedroom property in Western Australia, with the price expected to be in the $7.5 million range.

Sundance Lodge in Yallingup is spread over 13.2 hectares, and comes with 15 beds, 14 bathrooms, 36 car parks and a helicopter landing pad.

Poynton and his partner Di Bain bought the property in 2009 and have used it as a private retreat until recently, when it started to be used as an events space.

Tony Farris from Stocker Reston is acting as the agent, and said the price range is in the range of $7.5 million.

The property has tourism-viticulture zoning.

Poynton was appointed joined Future Fund's board of guardians in February 2014, and is currently in his second four-year term.

He is the chair of Crown Perth, Strike Energy Limited and Poynton Stavrianou.

He has been awarded an Order of Australia, Western Australian citizen of the year award (industry and commerce category) and an honourary doctor of commerce from the University of Western Australia.

Bain is currently a councillor for the City of Perth. She has worked as a journalist, marketer and a film producer.