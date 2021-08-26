Future Fund boasts 22.2% returns

The Future Fund delivered its strongest performance to date, turning in 22.2% per annum at the end of June 2021.

In releasing the financial year results this morning, the sovereign wealth fund also saw assets under management reach $196.8 billion.

Chief executive Raphael Arndt said: "The strong returns of this year are the highest in the history of the fund. Over the medium-term returns are going to be harder to produce, particularly given the shifts in the investment environment created by the pandemic."

Over a 10-year period it returned 10.1% p.a. against its target of 6.1% p.a.

The majority of the fund's assets is allocated to equities - domestic (8.5%) and global (18.2%). Its next largest holdings are in private equity (17.5%) and alternatives (13.5%).

Deputy chief investment officers Wendy Norris said looking to the future, it is going to be "slightly harder to achieve our mandate returns".

She added that the fund's level of equity allocation right now is not at the all-time high

"We are not seeking to make a prediction about the recovery from COVID. [When we] position the portfolio, we think about our objective in terms of a 10-year flow of returns and portfolio construction [over a] three-year time horizon," she said.

Arndt said the fund will reduce some flexibility to move to a modestly higher level of risk is appropriate.

"We have adjusted the portfolio accordingly, initially through an increase in listed equity exposure. Over time we will increase our focus on skill-based and less liquid opportunities where we and our investment managers can create value," he said.

The Future Fund manages assets for five other funds, including the DisabilityCare Australia Fund.

Total managed assets across all six funds reached $245.8 billion at 30 June 2021.

Future Fund board chair Peter Costello commented: "COVID-19 has accelerated many significant changes in the nature of work and in household use of technology."

"It has heightened pre-existing tensions between global powers. It has led to more extreme forms of monetary policy and even more expansive fiscal policy. It has accelerated the rise of bigger government."