NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Future Fund boasts 22.2% returns

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 26 AUG 2021   12:21PM

The Future Fund delivered its strongest performance to date, turning in 22.2% per annum at the end of June 2021.

In releasing the financial year results this morning, the sovereign wealth fund also saw assets under management reach $196.8 billion.

Chief executive Raphael Arndt said: "The strong returns of this year are the highest in the history of the fund. Over the medium-term returns are going to be harder to produce, particularly given the shifts in the investment environment created by the pandemic."

Over a 10-year period it returned 10.1% p.a. against its target of 6.1% p.a.

The majority of the fund's assets is allocated to equities - domestic (8.5%) and global (18.2%). Its next largest holdings are in private equity (17.5%) and alternatives (13.5%).

Deputy chief investment officers Wendy Norris said looking to the future, it is going to be "slightly harder to achieve our mandate returns".

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

She added that the fund's level of equity allocation right now is not at the all-time high

"We are not seeking to make a prediction about the recovery from COVID. [When we] position the portfolio, we think about our objective in terms of a 10-year flow of returns and portfolio construction [over a] three-year time horizon," she said.

Arndt said the fund will reduce some flexibility to move to a modestly higher level of risk is appropriate.

"We have adjusted the portfolio accordingly, initially through an increase in listed equity exposure. Over time we will increase our focus on skill-based and less liquid opportunities where we and our investment managers can create value," he said.

The Future Fund manages assets for five other funds, including the DisabilityCare Australia Fund.

Total managed assets across all six funds reached $245.8 billion at 30 June 2021.

Future Fund board chair Peter Costello commented: "COVID-19 has accelerated many significant changes in the nature of work and in household use of technology."

"It has heightened pre-existing tensions between global powers. It has led to more extreme forms of monetary policy and even more expansive fiscal policy. It has accelerated the rise of bigger government."

Read more: Future FundDisabilityCare Australia FundPeter CostelloRaphael ArndtWendy Norris
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bragg renews calls for Future Fund to manage super
Future Fund appoints portfolio strategy lead
Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team
Future Fund adds super fund chair
Two Aussie CIOs on top 100 list
Super fund ups stake in renewable company
Future Fund buys into renewables
Venture capital firm in data breach
Retirement income framework on track: Frydenberg
Future Fund increases cash again

Editor's Choice

Industry steps up for Lifeline

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Some financial services heavyweights have thrown their support behind Lifeline, as the pandemic, lockdowns and economic uncertainty sees mental health services stretched.

AustralianSuper appoints head of equities

KARREN VERGARA
AustralianSuper has appointed a new head of equities, naming an executive who was recently promoted at the $225 billion super fund.

No all-male boards in ASX 200

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
For the first time ever, there are now no all-male boards within Australia's top 200 companies.

IOOF posts $143.5m loss for FY21

KANIKA SOOD
IOOF reported an underlying net loss after tax of $143.5 million for FY21, as it cleans out legacy arrangements and integrates recent acquisitions.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.