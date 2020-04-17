Future Fund board members reappointed

The government has reappointed two members of the $168 billion sovereign wealth fund's board of guardians.

Carolyn Kay and Jane Wilson, who were both appointed for a five-year term in 2015, have had their appointments extended by three years and a year respectively.

"Ms Kay and Dr Wilson...served with distinction during their first term. Their reappointments will ensure the Board continues to benefit from their significant experience and expertise across financial markets, corporate governance and public policy," Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.

Kay has worked in finance in executive and non-executive roles for about 30 years. She is a former banker and lawyer, working at Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Linklaters & Paines in London, New York and Australia.

She is currently a director of Scentre Group, Myer Family Investments, the Australia-China Council and the General Sir John Monash Scholarship Foundation.

Wilson has a background in finance, banking and medicine. She currently holds directorships at Transurban, Costa Group Holdings, Sonic Healthcare Ltd and the General Sir John Monash Foundation.

She is also co-chair of the Australian Government Advisory Board on technology and healthcare competitiveness. She has served as the chancellor of the University of Queensland, and has a bachelor of medicine, an honorary doctor of business from the University of Queensland and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

The Future Fund's board is chaired by former Treasurer Peter Costello and has six other members, who are appointed by ministers.

Board members are appointed on a part-time basis for a term of up to five years and are eligible to be reappointed.

Future Fund stood at $168 billion at December end, after returning 14.3% in 2019.

It is currently searching for a new chief executive after long-time chief David Neal jumped ship to IFM Investors earlier this year.