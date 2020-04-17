NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Future Fund board members reappointed
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 17 APR 2020   12:40PM

The government has reappointed two members of the $168 billion sovereign wealth fund's board of guardians.

Carolyn Kay and Jane Wilson, who were both appointed for a five-year term in 2015, have had their appointments extended by three years and a year respectively.

"Ms Kay and Dr Wilson...served with distinction during their first term. Their reappointments will ensure the Board continues to benefit from their significant experience and expertise across financial markets, corporate governance and public policy," Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.

Kay has worked in finance in executive and non-executive roles for about 30 years. She is a former banker and lawyer, working at Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Linklaters & Paines in London, New York and Australia.

She is currently a director of Scentre Group, Myer Family Investments, the Australia-China Council and the General Sir John Monash Scholarship Foundation.

Wilson has a background in finance, banking and medicine. She currently holds directorships at Transurban, Costa Group Holdings, Sonic Healthcare Ltd and the General Sir John Monash Foundation.

She is also co-chair of the Australian Government Advisory Board on technology and healthcare competitiveness. She has served as the chancellor of the University of Queensland, and has a bachelor of medicine, an honorary doctor of business from the University of Queensland and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

The Future Fund's board is chaired by former Treasurer Peter Costello and has six other members, who are appointed by ministers.

Board members are appointed on a part-time basis for a term of up to five years and are eligible to be reappointed.

Future Fund stood at $168 billion at December end, after returning 14.3% in 2019.

It is currently searching for a new chief executive after long-time chief David Neal jumped ship to IFM Investors earlier this year.

Read more: Future FundJane WilsonCarolyn Kay
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
Coronavirus no match for Future Fund
Future Fund property head departs
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
Future Fund chief to lead IFM Investors
Future Fund returns 14.3% for the year
The secret to super outperformance
Future Fund returns 1.9% for the quarter
How much Future Fund spends in fees
Future Fund chief most influential public investor
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cto90j4A