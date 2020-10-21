NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 OCT 2020   12:46PM

At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.

The $163 billion sovereign wealth fund uses 'total portfolio approach' meaning it only publishes returns and fees for the total portfolio.

It does not report how each asset class performed and the fees spent on them. This means it is hard to see how good the Future Fund is at picking external managers or beating the benchmarks in individual asset classes.

Labour Senator Tim Ayers honed in on the asset-class-specific fee spend at the budget estimates hearings this morning.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"Can you go through each investment class and outline the total investment fees [or] the management expense ratio equivalent for each of the investment classes or each asset class?" Ayers asked.

"We don't calculate them on that basis because the Future Fund, the way we approach building the portfolio is to look at the whole portfolio and ensure that different parts of the portfolio are [working together]," Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said, repeating the argument the fund makes at its results calls.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Ayers pressed on.

"I understand that you might not have made those available in your annual reports but in this process, we get to ask questions and ideally get answers to some of these questions because they are quite different asset classes and they do bring a different cost and different returns for that matter," he said.

"Are you able to provide on notice an outline of management expense ratio for each of the asset classes?"

Arndt said the fund doesn't apportion the centralised costs by asset class.

"So for example, the management team's time, the technology and so on and so forth...but we can look up what the look through manager costs are on notice," he said.

Ayers said he was also interested in understanding the methodology by which the Future Fund calculates its total costs.

However, the senator did not ask the Future Fund to table returns by asset class.

Future Fund's total fee spend has inched down in the last three years from 1.57% to 1.13%. The recent financial year saw the spend plunge 23% as performance fees went down during COVID-19.

September quarter results saw 1.1% in returns, and 10-year performance now sits at about 9% p.a.

Read more: Future FundRaphael ArndtTim Ayers
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Future Fund posts modest growth
Future Fund slashes fees
UBS, Insight IM win Future Fund mandates
NZ Super Fund posts positive result
Aussie super funds climb ranks
Future Fund risk aversion not at historic levels
Future Fund posts negative year, cashes up
Senior trio exit AMP Capital
Changes to advice incoming: Bragg
Future Fund appoints acting investment chief
Editor's Choice
Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
KANIKA SOOD
At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.
IFM Investors executive director departs
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors' head of Australia, global relationships group has left a year after joining in the newly-created role.
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aware Super has tightened the screens on its socially responsible investment (SRI) option as the $97 billion fund beefs up its ESG credentials, reshuffling investment mandates in the process.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something P4GPkUel