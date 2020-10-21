Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend

At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.

The $163 billion sovereign wealth fund uses 'total portfolio approach' meaning it only publishes returns and fees for the total portfolio.

It does not report how each asset class performed and the fees spent on them. This means it is hard to see how good the Future Fund is at picking external managers or beating the benchmarks in individual asset classes.

Labour Senator Tim Ayers honed in on the asset-class-specific fee spend at the budget estimates hearings this morning.

"Can you go through each investment class and outline the total investment fees [or] the management expense ratio equivalent for each of the investment classes or each asset class?" Ayers asked.

"We don't calculate them on that basis because the Future Fund, the way we approach building the portfolio is to look at the whole portfolio and ensure that different parts of the portfolio are [working together]," Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said, repeating the argument the fund makes at its results calls.

Ayers pressed on.

"I understand that you might not have made those available in your annual reports but in this process, we get to ask questions and ideally get answers to some of these questions because they are quite different asset classes and they do bring a different cost and different returns for that matter," he said.

"Are you able to provide on notice an outline of management expense ratio for each of the asset classes?"

Arndt said the fund doesn't apportion the centralised costs by asset class.

"So for example, the management team's time, the technology and so on and so forth...but we can look up what the look through manager costs are on notice," he said.

Ayers said he was also interested in understanding the methodology by which the Future Fund calculates its total costs.

However, the senator did not ask the Future Fund to table returns by asset class.

Future Fund's total fee spend has inched down in the last three years from 1.57% to 1.13%. The recent financial year saw the spend plunge 23% as performance fees went down during COVID-19.

September quarter results saw 1.1% in returns, and 10-year performance now sits at about 9% p.a.