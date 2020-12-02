NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 DEC 2020   12:18PM

Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.

Sue Brake has been confirmed as the chief investment officer of the Future Fund.

Brake has been acting as chief investment officer since July, when former Future Fund chief investment officer Arndt moved into the chief executive position.

She will have overall responsibility for developing and implementing the investment strategy of the Future Fund and five other public asset funds which together are valued at $210 billion.

"Sue is a globally recognised investment leader," Future Fund Board of Guardians chair Peter Costello said.

"Markets and economies are operating in very unusual circumstances and her experience and expertise will be invaluable as we navigate this environment and seek to maximise long-term risk-adjusted returns."

Arndt also welcomed Brake's official appointment to the role.

"Sue has added enormous value to our thinking and processes since she joined us. She combines deep understanding of our culture and how we work with new perspectives and ideas," he said.

"She brings greater diversity to our thinking and will continue to enhance the quality of our decision-making."

Brake added: "Changes in markets and economies that were evolving gradually have accelerated rapidly over the last year. I am really looking forward to facing into the challenges and opportunities this brings with the support of such a high calibre team and organisation."

Future Fund has made several key appointments lately. Genevieve Murray commenced her role as head of listed equities in November, joining from AMP Capital where she was head of Australian Equities.

Doug Cain was also appointed head of unlisted property. He was previously senior director with PSP Investments in Canada.

Kelvin Mak has also joined the private equity team at Future Fund, from Navis Capital Partners.

Read more: Raphael ArndtFuture Fund Board of GuardiansSue BrakeDoug CainGenevieve MurrayKelvin MakNavis Capital PartnersPeter CostelloPSP Investments
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP Capital shutters Aussie equities fund
Pension funds unite for ESG
AMP Capital drops fees on listed property fund
Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
Future Fund posts modest growth
Future Fund risk aversion not at historic levels
Future Fund posts negative year, cashes up
AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
Senior trio exit AMP Capital
Future Fund appoints acting investment chief
Editor's Choice
Coolabah to manage Contango fund
KANIKA SOOD
Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
KANIKA SOOD
ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.
Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy
KARREN VERGARA
US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
4
AIST Your Story 
DEC
7-8
2020 Retirement Management Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
FEB
3-5
ASFA Conference 
MAR
4
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2021 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4A7bL0Ns