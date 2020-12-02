Future Fund appoints chief investment officer

Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.

Sue Brake has been confirmed as the chief investment officer of the Future Fund.

Brake has been acting as chief investment officer since July, when former Future Fund chief investment officer Arndt moved into the chief executive position.

She will have overall responsibility for developing and implementing the investment strategy of the Future Fund and five other public asset funds which together are valued at $210 billion.

"Sue is a globally recognised investment leader," Future Fund Board of Guardians chair Peter Costello said.

"Markets and economies are operating in very unusual circumstances and her experience and expertise will be invaluable as we navigate this environment and seek to maximise long-term risk-adjusted returns."

Arndt also welcomed Brake's official appointment to the role.

"Sue has added enormous value to our thinking and processes since she joined us. She combines deep understanding of our culture and how we work with new perspectives and ideas," he said.

"She brings greater diversity to our thinking and will continue to enhance the quality of our decision-making."

Brake added: "Changes in markets and economies that were evolving gradually have accelerated rapidly over the last year. I am really looking forward to facing into the challenges and opportunities this brings with the support of such a high calibre team and organisation."

Future Fund has made several key appointments lately. Genevieve Murray commenced her role as head of listed equities in November, joining from AMP Capital where she was head of Australian Equities.

Doug Cain was also appointed head of unlisted property. He was previously senior director with PSP Investments in Canada.

Kelvin Mak has also joined the private equity team at Future Fund, from Navis Capital Partners.