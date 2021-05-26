NEWS
Executive Appointments

Future Fund adds super fund chair

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:38PM

The chair of the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation has joined the Future Fund's Board of Guardians.

Patricia Cross has been appointed to a five-year term, during which time she will draw on her extensive experience in asset and investment management.

Cross is currently chair of the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, as well as a non-executive director of Macquarie Group, Aviva and NAB.

"The government is confident Mrs Cross' skills and experience will complement those of the existing board members, and that she will make valuable contribution to the board," treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Michael Wachtel has also been reappointed to the Board of Guardians, with his term extended by four years.

Wachtel, who was first appointed in April 2016, will continue to chair the audit and risk committee.

"The government congratulates Mrs Cross on her appointment and Mr Wachtel on his reappointment to the board," Frydenberg said.

Meanwhile, the government thanked Erin Flaherty and Jane Wilson for their contributions to the board, having recently concluded their terms.

Read more: Commonwealth Superannuation CorporationFuture FundJosh FrydenbergMichael WachtelPatricia CrossAvivaErin FlahertyJane WilsonMacquarie GroupNAB
VIEW COMMENTS

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
