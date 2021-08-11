NEWS
Investment

Funds valued illiquid asset correctly: ASIC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 AUG 2021   12:29PM

Corporate regulator ASIC stopped just short of praising fund managers on how they handled valuing illiquid assets at the height of COVID-19.

ASIC found that the responsible entities of the funds were responsive to the increased valuation risks during its review period of 1 March and early November 2020.

"They continued to provide timely valuations of their illiquid assets, including by increasing the frequency of valuations, expanding the sources of information to benchmark valuations and assumptions. The REs also continued to be able to obtain and rely on external valuations," ASIC said.

"The REs also had adequate arrangements to manage conflicts of interest associated with valuations, and appropriately revalued illiquid assets downwards and upwards as appropriate."

The review of 10 fund managers with $165 billion in assets under management, of which included $21 billion in illiquid assets, looked at direct real property, mortgage, infrastructure, private equity, private debt and hedge funds.

Early last year, super funds and other asset managers copped flak for how they valued their illiquid investments.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said over 2.5 million investors can take comfort from the findings in that during the market volatility of 2020, fund managers' illiquid-asset valuation practices were robust, timely and consistent with ASIC guidance and industry standards.

"Based on our review, we do not see any need to change our guidance on valuations for managed funds. We encourage the REs to closely review our findings specific to their practices, but also to look to the better practices of some fund managers we identified in our review," she said.

"Investors, especially retail investors, will always rely on REs to remain vigilant and responsive to market fluctuations and to ensure their valuations are regular, robust and reflect the fair value of the assets."

Fund managers, however, can do better at having boards closely monitoring valuation processes and becoming more involved in adopting external valuations; and segregating roles and using independent committees and a multi-level review processes for internal and external valuations.

ASIC said it encourages all REs to review their valuation practices against these better practices and adopt them where applicable.

"REs should also ensure that the valuation practices in their policies are consistently reflected in their compliance plans and the policies reviewed regularly to ensure they remain adequate," the regulator said.

