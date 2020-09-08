Funds services firm expands offerings

A boutique administration services firm is expanding its back-office offering to include trustee, custody and escrow services.

Intertrust Group has secured an AFSL that will enable it to provide additional fund services to asset managers, institutional investors and financial institutions.

Andrew Cannane, Intertrust's corporate trust executive director for Australia, is in charge of the new business unit. He was most recently the executive director of institutional funds at Evans Dixon until he left in early 2020 to take up this opportunity with Intertrust. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Perpetual, The Trust Company and Link.

"We expect continued significant investment into Australian real assets by both local and international fund managers, institutional investors and superannuation and pension funds in the years ahead," Cannane said.

Intertrust's existing offerings in Australia include accounting and reporting, corporate secretarial, payroll and KYC/AML services offered to private equity and real estate fund managers.

The boutique wants to expand in the Asia-Pacific region with particular interest in the alternative investments space, which has over $500 billion in assets under administration in Australia.

Daniel Jaffe, managing director of market offices, said expanding the Australian and New Zealand operations is a key priority. The group opened a New Zealand office in 2019.

"We see tremendous growth potential for the alternative funds segment across Asia Pacific, and remain well-placed to support this growth while continuing to invest in the region at a time where many other firms are pausing on expansionary activity," he said.