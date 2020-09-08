NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Funds services firm expands offerings
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 SEP 2020   11:43AM

A boutique administration services firm is expanding its back-office offering to include trustee, custody and escrow services.

Intertrust Group has secured an AFSL that will enable it to provide additional fund services to asset managers, institutional investors and financial institutions.

Andrew Cannane, Intertrust's corporate trust executive director for Australia, is in charge of the new business unit. He was most recently the executive director of institutional funds at Evans Dixon until he left in early 2020 to take up this opportunity with Intertrust. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Perpetual, The Trust Company and Link.

"We expect continued significant investment into Australian real assets by both local and international fund managers, institutional investors and superannuation and pension funds in the years ahead," Cannane said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Intertrust's existing offerings in Australia include accounting and reporting, corporate secretarial, payroll and KYC/AML services offered to private equity and real estate fund managers.

The boutique wants to expand in the Asia-Pacific region with particular interest in the alternative investments space, which has over $500 billion in assets under administration in Australia.

Daniel Jaffe, managing director of market offices, said expanding the Australian and New Zealand operations is a key priority. The group opened a New Zealand office in 2019.

"We see tremendous growth potential for the alternative funds segment across Asia Pacific, and remain well-placed to support this growth while continuing to invest in the region at a time where many other firms are pausing on expansionary activity," he said.

Read more: AlternativesAndrew CannaneBack officeDaniel JaffeEvans DixonFunds administrationIntertrust GroupLinkTrust Company
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC drags Evans Dixon to court
Evans Dixon reports $30.5m loss
Alternatives to lead the way: J.P. Morgan
Evans Dixon hires former Macquarie chair
Evans Dixon slashes staff
Wealth manager makes senior appointment
Industry fund dumps Link
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
YouTube fundie walks away
Equity Trustees wins Colonial mandate
Editor's Choice
Former QSuper chief joins NZ Super Fund board
KANIKA SOOD
The former QSuper chief and the current chair of Commonwealth Bank's staff superannuation fund has been appointed to the board of the $44 billion NZ Super Fund for a five-year term.
Ardea IM announces research partnership
ALLY SELBY
The $15 billion fixed income specialist has announced a new research partnership, set to strengthen its academic research capabilities to the benefit of clients.
Funds services firm expands offerings
KARREN VERGARA
A boutique administration services firm is expanding its back-office offering to include trustee, custody and escrow services.
Demand for advice rises
KARREN VERGARA
The number of Australians seeking financial advice has doubled from five years ago, a new report finds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4B5psgWQ