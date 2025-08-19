Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets

Targets around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be baked into the performance plans of every staff member at the centralised investment manager.

Funds SA is rolling out an AI strategy, aimed at boosting efficiencies and productivity within the organisation, chief executive John Piteo told Financial Standard.

Code-named 'AI-forward', it's being led by executive director of data and technology Emma James, who also sits on the AI working group of the South Australian government.

"The intent is very much to figure out how we can use AI throughout the business. Every business is exploring this, but we've actually implemented a strategy. It's quite an exciting place to be in terms of the whole business collaborating, because it's not just about technology, it's about people as well; there is a real cultural element," he said.

To ensure the strategy has the best chances of succeeding, Funds SA will include AI KPIs - or "AI-related priorities" - in the performance and development plans of everyone in the business from this year.

"That is a statement of intent about how we're going to become more efficient and productive through AI tools. We want to drive more innovation throughout the business," Piteo said.

While the specific KPIs are being finalised, they will focus on skill and literacy uplift, safe governance frameworks, productivity gains, trialling new capabilities, and fostering a culture of shared learning and collaboration, Funds SA confirmed.

One of the reasons behind the strategy, Piteo explained, is that as interest in AI grows, Funds SA recognised "there's a risk that people will find their own little pet projects and take them away from the main game, which is the day job."

"You need to strike the right balance where there's enough permission for exploration but at some point, you need to determine what are the use cases that are worth pursuing and what isn't, because we're not over-endowed with resources," he said.

However, one area that is not diving right in is the investments team, with chief investment officer Con Michalakis saying "it's very early days."

So far, the team has largely used it to build presentations and develop educational materials and tools. Keyword searches in research documents may well come next, he added.

"We're using it as an assistant, for lack of a better word... I've got a couple of coders and quants in my team using it for a few different reasons, but it's mostly in the background. I suspect it'll end up being used for writing policies really soon, but it's very early days for front-end analysis - we're not there yet," he said.

Naturally, there are strict guardrails in place to ensure risks are being managed.

"When you're putting your own data into that environment you want to make sure that it gets ringfenced and is appropriately controlled. And the risk of hallucinations is huge, too," Piteo said.

"We have a whole list of dos and don'ts, we've got education materials, we've got people overseeing how the AI is being used and how it's working its way through different processes - that's a really important part of it."

And the state government is keeping a watchful eye on the strategy's progress as well, with Piteo saying having James on the working group has provided a great opportunity to leverage off other organisations and glean perspectives from non-financial organisations.

He added: "The government is really keen to see what we do here, because we're dealing with massive data sets and there's other massive data sets across state government, like the education sector, that could benefit as well."