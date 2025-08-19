Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 AUG 2025   12:40PM

Targets around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be baked into the performance plans of every staff member at the centralised investment manager.

Funds SA is rolling out an AI strategy, aimed at boosting efficiencies and productivity within the organisation, chief executive John Piteo told Financial Standard.

Code-named 'AI-forward', it's being led by executive director of data and technology Emma James, who also sits on the AI working group of the South Australian government.

"The intent is very much to figure out how we can use AI throughout the business. Every business is exploring this, but we've actually implemented a strategy. It's quite an exciting place to be in terms of the whole business collaborating, because it's not just about technology, it's about people as well; there is a real cultural element," he said.

To ensure the strategy has the best chances of succeeding, Funds SA will include AI KPIs - or "AI-related priorities" - in the performance and development plans of everyone in the business from this year.

"That is a statement of intent about how we're going to become more efficient and productive through AI tools. We want to drive more innovation throughout the business," Piteo said.

While the specific KPIs are being finalised, they will focus on skill and literacy uplift, safe governance frameworks, productivity gains, trialling new capabilities, and fostering a culture of shared learning and collaboration, Funds SA confirmed.

One of the reasons behind the strategy, Piteo explained, is that as interest in AI grows, Funds SA recognised "there's a risk that people will find their own little pet projects and take them away from the main game, which is the day job."

"You need to strike the right balance where there's enough permission for exploration but at some point, you need to determine what are the use cases that are worth pursuing and what isn't, because we're not over-endowed with resources," he said.

However, one area that is not diving right in is the investments team, with chief investment officer Con Michalakis saying "it's very early days."

So far, the team has largely used it to build presentations and develop educational materials and tools. Keyword searches in research documents may well come next, he added.

"We're using it as an assistant, for lack of a better word... I've got a couple of coders and quants in my team using it for a few different reasons, but it's mostly in the background. I suspect it'll end up being used for writing policies really soon, but it's very early days for front-end analysis - we're not there yet," he said.

Naturally, there are strict guardrails in place to ensure risks are being managed.

"When you're putting your own data into that environment you want to make sure that it gets ringfenced and is appropriately controlled. And the risk of hallucinations is huge, too," Piteo said.

"We have a whole list of dos and don'ts, we've got education materials, we've got people overseeing how the AI is being used and how it's working its way through different processes - that's a really important part of it."

And the state government is keeping a watchful eye on the strategy's progress as well, with Piteo saying having James on the working group has provided a great opportunity to leverage off other organisations and glean perspectives from non-financial organisations.

He added: "The government is really keen to see what we do here, because we're dealing with massive data sets and there's other massive data sets across state government, like the education sector, that could benefit as well."

Read more: AIFunds SAJohn PiteoEmma JamesCon MichalakisFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Iress adds AI chief to drive innovation
PC recommends switch to digital financial reporting
Funds SA finalises investment team overhaul
ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs
FS Power50 shortlist revealed, voting opens
FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025
Legalsuper appoints chief risk officer
CSC quashes internal bullying, sexism claims
Super funds risk 'falling behind': MUFG Retirement Solutions
Metrics hires for newly created role

Editor's Choice

Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Targets around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be baked into the performance plans of every staff member at the centralised investment manager.

Fidante loses $11.4bn in insto money

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Challenger's Fidante Partners lost $11.4 billion in institutional client money in the last financial year with the majority of it exiting fixed income investments.

ART chair to retire

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
Australian Retirement Trust chair Andrew Fraser intends to retire at the Annual Member Meeting on November 20, at which point a successor will be named.

Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:24PM
A Gold Coast-based financial adviser has been banned for four years for failing to act in clients' best interests by pushing them to invest in the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) and Pivotal Diversified Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media