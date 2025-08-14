Funds SA finalises investment team overhaul

Funds SA has finalised the restructuring of its investment team, shuffling several roles around and creating some new ones.

The organisation, which manages the investments of 13 different super fund, endowment and insurer clients including Super SA, undertook a major operational review late last year with "the final piece of the puzzle" being a realignment of the investment team.

When Con Michalakis arrived to take on the role of chief investment officer in February, he was handed a "blank sheet" to formulate his ideal investment team, Funds SA chief executive John Piteo and Michalakis told Financial Standard.

"I told him that nobody is guaranteed anything in this organisation, I wanted him to make his own assessment. But it was pleasing to find we were aligned. I always got the sense that we had the talent within the team, they just needed to be organised and given opportunities," Piteo said.

"These changes are evolutionary, not revolutionary."

The new lineup is the result of a series of promotions and redeployments, with Michalakis and Piteo choosing to recognise and nurture internal talent over recruiting externally.

Cameron Sinclair has been named deputy chief investment officer. Sinclair replaces Matthew Kempton who left in April and is now head of equity strategies at Cbus.

"You tend to get dragged all over the place as an investment chief and you need someone with you. Cameron was the natural person to step up; the most experienced with seven years here, his knowledge of private equity and infrastructure is exceptional," Michalakis said.

In the new role, Sinclair will prove crucial to Funds SA's overall success, not just on the investments side, Piteo added.

"We have 13 clients, 24 different asset classes, something like 16 different tailored strategies that we develop for those clients. So, you think about the amount of time and effort that's required in engaging with those clients, engaging with super members because Super SA is our largest client, we need Cameron to step in and provide cover for Con," he said.

"Previously, we probably concentrated that a little too much with one person, so we're trying to spread that load. And that also creates opportunity for other people in the investment team to connect with the people they're managing money for."

Sinclair will also retain the position of director, private markets and infrastructure, but will be supported by a dedicated head of infrastructure in Simon Nguyen. The newly created role is a promotion for Nguyen, who was previously a portfolio manager.

Michalakis said the biggest change to the team is the introduction of a head of portfolio implementation role, which has gone to Kelly Howlett.

"People in investments typically just focus on investments, but we actually need someone to make sure the trains run on time. Kelly has stepped in to work across budgets, papers, deals, structuring deals, working with finance and our operations chief Craig Hamilton and legal... It's one thing to do things, but it's important to make sure they're implemented efficiently," he said.

Howlett was previously head of investment operations, a position now filled by Olivia Magor.

Meanwhile, Gavin Bowden is now director, investment strategy and risk. While he has been acting in the role for several months, Bowden was also portfolio manager, quantitative. Also in the investment strategy and risk function, Alex Oswald and Madeline Cool have been promoted to senior investment analysts.

Finally, Domenic Chiuchiolo has been promoted to assistant portfolio manager, debt and liquid alternatives. Kana Thorpe is now manager, responsible investments and Rajani Khetan is acting in the role of head of equities, which was also previously held by Kempton. Thorpe was previously assistant portfolio manager, responsible investments and Khetan has been an assistant portfolio manager since 2021.

While all the appointments were only effective two weeks ago, Michalakis said he is very happy with the outcome, the benefits of which are already evident.

"It's more structured and things are getting done. You can't have just a chief investment officer... it's like a mid-field in football; you've got the three interchangeables and we work well together, and then that extends across the team, across the company, and across the clients as well," he said.

"There is more focus and structure in the roles, but the people here are good enough to do this... Now it's all about implementing the strategies, doing the reviews and the other classic asset owner stuff."