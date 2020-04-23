Funds receive first ERS applications

The ATO has confirmed the first batch of ERS applications have been sent to superannuation funds.

The ATO said the implementation of the early release of super scheme for those financially effected by the COVID-19 crisis is progressing well.

"We are working closely with super funds to enable them to process payments to their members as quickly as possible," the ATO said.

"The first batch of applications have been sent to funds."

The ATO added that there have been a small number of data discrepancies reported to them by funds which they are working to resolve but did not elaborate on the nature of the issues.

"We do not expect this to cause any delay with individuals receiving their money," it said.

"We can confirm that there have been no privacy breaches."

The ATO also released a number of key messages that came from consultation it held with the super industry last week in relation to the ERS scheme.

It said industry members raised the question around duplicate accounts and whether the fund will be notified in the determination or whether the determination won't be received in this circumstance.

"It was noted the data file sent to funds will contain all approved applications received up to around 11.45pm the day before," the ATO said.

The ATO said it will have staff monitoring the data the same day it is sent to funds and will contact funds directly if it sees an immediate concern.

The ATO confirmed APRA will be playing a pivotal role in the implementation of the scheme and will be tracking the funds' ability to process payments.

"Payments should be made within five business days of receipt of the determination from the ATO if there are no red flags triggered from automated risk identification processes and no further checks are required," the ATO said.

"APRA will be collecting data from funds to monitor early release of benefits."

During the consultation, the ATO said it provided funds with "screen shots" of the individual application and indicated funds should use these as part of their communications and messaging to members.

Once the ATO has confirmed an application and advised the fund, it said members will receive an SMS or email, in advance of a letter, to inform them.

"The approval letter is leveraging off the same process as the compassionate early release process," the ATO said.

"This advises the application has been approved and information has been passed onto the fund with an expected payment timeframe of five business days."

The ATO said individuals will not need to contact their fund or the ATO once they have been informed their application has been approved.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.