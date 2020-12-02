Funds' net-zero ambitions collide with Santos

Australian oil and gas company Santos' carbon reduction plan has been heavily criticised, with critics pointing out many super funds invested in the company have made declarations on climate change that don't match their actions.

According to Rainmaker analysis, as of 30 September 2020, Aware Super had $93 million invested in Santos representing 0.52% of the fund's Australian shares exposure.

In light of Aware's recent announcement that by introducing new benchmarks that take carbon emissions into account it had cut the carbon footprint of its equities portfolio by 40%, Financial Standard asked the fund whether this holding in Santos had been reduced.

Aware confirmed these September figures are still the most up-to-date numbers and said that if anything, the holding in Santos was likely to have grown a little due to market movements.

As at 30 June 2020 AustralianSuper, the country's biggest fund, had just $31 million in Santos.

At the same date, Cbus had 0.57% of its Australian shares holdings in Santos, coming to $76 million.

Also in June, MTAA Super's investment in Santos represented a larger portion of its Australian shares exposure at 1.11%, but only amounted to $3 million.

Hostplus, meanwhile, had a $62 million holding in Santos as at 31 March 2020.

Santos currently appears in the top 20 holdings of Equipsuper and used to appear in the top holdings of for CareSuper, LGS and Statewide in 2019 but not anymore due to reduction in allocation or divestment.

Aware Super, AustralianSuper, Cbus and CareSuper have all made commitments to have net-zero carbon emission portfolios by 2050.

On December 1, Santos made the bold announcement that it would net-zero by 2040.

The company's plan involves reducing scope one and scope two emissions as defined by Australia's Clean Energy Regulator. These scopes refer to emissions from trucks, manufacturing, mining, burning coal and consuming energy that was created by burning coal.

These emissions would be reduced through operational efficiencies, using solar panels and battery storage in company facilities and through carbon offsets.

The emissions from the oil and gas Santos sells to customers would fall under scope three, not addressed in the plan.

Santos is also injecting tonnes of carbon dioxide deep underground into depleted gas reservoirs as part of its Moomba Carbon Capture and Storage project. In a public statement, the company said this project was the "real game-changer".

The Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) is not impressed with Santos' plan.

"Santos' new climate targets ignore its biggest problem: the emissions from the oil and gas it sells to customers. Scope three emissions account for approximately 80% of Santos' carbon footprint," ACCR director of climate and environment Dan Gocher said.

"In April, more than 40% of Santos' shareholders called on the company to set Paris-aligned targets across its entire value chain, including scope one, two and three emissions. This announcement fails to deliver on those shareholder expectations."

Santos' public commitment to achieve net-zero is also out of step with the company's plans to expand gas and oil projects across Australia and Timor Sea.

A planned $3.6 billion Santos gas field in Narrabri was approved by the government last week.

Locals have expressed concern that the project will result in clearing of the Pilliga Forrest and could contaminate ground water in an area that is already drought effected.

The community has protested Santos' plans for these reasons. According to the Newcastle Herald, one man was even arrested and charged in the Pilliga forest for trespassing in Santos' construction site there.

NSW Farmers is also against the project - concerned it risks water, soil and air quality and could present a threat to food production in western New South Wales.

It's these kinds of projects that are the reason super funds who claim to also be targeting net-zero emissions should not be investing in companies like Santos, Market Forces asset management campaigner Will van de Pol told Financial Standard.

"Some of the major environmental issues the Narrabri project presents are impacts on the water table, including the great artesian basin which is an important ground water source for almost the entirety of Eastern Australia. There are also concerns around the impact on the local Pilliga forest region and farmers in the area," van de Pol said.

"Then, there's the contribution to climate change. We know that if we are to meet the climate goals of the Paris agreement and avoid the worst impacts of climate change then we need to reduce the amount of gas being burned. Adding a new gas field is inconsistent with those climate goals."

Now that the Narrabri project has been approved, whether it goes ahead is in the hands of Santos and its shareholders. Market Forces will be doing what it can to apply pressure to the super funds that are included in that, van de Pol said.

"Market Forces works with super funds members and informs members that their super is tied up in and invested in Santos. Therefore, if this project goes ahead they will be invested in plans to produce gas in the Pilliga," he said.

"Super fund members should be getting in touch with their funds and asking the funds, as investors in Santos, to use that investment power to encourage the company not to go ahead with the Narrabri project and in a broader sense to start putting plans in place to withdraw super fund members' retirement savings from companies like Santos."

Despite Santos now having its own net-zero ambition, van de Pol does not think the company can possibly help super funds meet theirs.

"Quite simply, investment in companies like Santos are not consistent with those net-zero by 2050 commitments," he said.

"Reaching net-zero by 2050 also implies reaching around a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. The scale of fossil fuel expansion being proposed by Australian companies would be taking us in completely the opposite direction."

