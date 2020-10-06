NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Funding for housing to decrease
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   8:43PM

The government announced it would increase funding in housing and community amenities by 32.2% in 2020-21, but will then reduce that spending by 35.5% by 2023-24.

It said the decrease will be primarily driven by the ending of the COVID-era HomeBuilder scheme.

In addition, the government said the decline is due to the planned completion of both regional and urban developments.

The HomeBuilder scheme has cost the government $680 million, which is a time-limited program to help home buyers build a new home, or renovate an existing home.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

The purpose of the scheme was to help the residential construction market to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The decrease also reflects decreasing payments under the National Rental Affordability Scheme which has now been closed to new applicants.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

In addition, the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme was extended by a further 10,000 places that will allow first home buyers to obtain loans to build a new home.

In the 2020-21 budget, the Morrison government announced the move to further extend the scheme so first home buyers can obtain a loan to build a new dwelling for a deposit of as little as 5%.

The government is enabling the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation to issue an additional $1 billion worth of bonds to attract institutional investment to increase the supply of affordable housing.

The reforms complement the government's announced changes to Australia's lending laws, which will support the flow of credit to housing, reducing the time and cost associated with accessing credit for consumers.

The government acknowledged housing prices have softened as a result of COVID-19 and the move comes as a means to boost the sector as part of the nation's recovery plan.

The government said dwelling investment is expected to remain weak in the near term, with a forecast fall of 11% in 2020-21.

The government said the sharp contraction in the June quarter reflected a "pre-existing" slowing in activity, though exacerbated by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Further declines are expected in the September quarter as commencements continue to slow, with the government referencing the Stage 4 lockdowns in Melbourne as a contributing factor.

However, the government expects early indicators of demand for new housing construction and said after liaison with industry, the HomeBuilder scheme in conjunction with low interest rates, is expected to pull forward demand.

Despite the negative impacts the government said the dwelling investment forecast is expected to rise by 7% in 2021-22.

Housing rents also experienced a record sharp decline, driven by weak demand and eviction moratoriums in a number of states and territories.

Read more: COVIDHomeBuilderBudget 2020First Home Loan Deposit Scheme
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Splish splash, budget cash
AAA rating holds on by a thread
Opposition in opposition: Labor responds
Alternative assets are the new bonds: JPMAM
New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs
We cannot prevent the blow: PM
Editor's Choice
Boutique wealth firm chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The chief executive of a boutique advice firm has stepped down after 12 years at the helm and his successor has been named.
BT head of platforms departs
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
BT has farewelled its head of platforms after close to 15 years with the business, commencing the hunt for a replacement.
Opposition in opposition: Labor responds
ELIZA BAVIN
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has unsurprisingly spoken out against the Morrison government's federal budget, saying it has failed to create much needed jobs.
Sweeping tax cuts announced
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The government has implemented a raft of tax relief measures for individuals and businesses in the 2020/21 budget in an effort to boost consumption in the economy and support business investment.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
7
ASFA 2020 Budget Briefing 
OCT
7
WOB Create a board CV to do you justice 
OCT
7
Risk in the time of COVID-19 - what it means to better ESG performance 
OCT
8
Exceptional Advisor® Webinar Series - Regime-based Asset Allocation Webinar 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something i86JPb0D