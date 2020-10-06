Funding for housing to decrease

The government announced it would increase funding in housing and community amenities by 32.2% in 2020-21, but will then reduce that spending by 35.5% by 2023-24.

It said the decrease will be primarily driven by the ending of the COVID-era HomeBuilder scheme.

In addition, the government said the decline is due to the planned completion of both regional and urban developments.

The HomeBuilder scheme has cost the government $680 million, which is a time-limited program to help home buyers build a new home, or renovate an existing home.

The purpose of the scheme was to help the residential construction market to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The decrease also reflects decreasing payments under the National Rental Affordability Scheme which has now been closed to new applicants.

In addition, the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme was extended by a further 10,000 places that will allow first home buyers to obtain loans to build a new home.

In the 2020-21 budget, the Morrison government announced the move to further extend the scheme so first home buyers can obtain a loan to build a new dwelling for a deposit of as little as 5%.

The government is enabling the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation to issue an additional $1 billion worth of bonds to attract institutional investment to increase the supply of affordable housing.

The reforms complement the government's announced changes to Australia's lending laws, which will support the flow of credit to housing, reducing the time and cost associated with accessing credit for consumers.

The government acknowledged housing prices have softened as a result of COVID-19 and the move comes as a means to boost the sector as part of the nation's recovery plan.

The government said dwelling investment is expected to remain weak in the near term, with a forecast fall of 11% in 2020-21.

The government said the sharp contraction in the June quarter reflected a "pre-existing" slowing in activity, though exacerbated by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Further declines are expected in the September quarter as commencements continue to slow, with the government referencing the Stage 4 lockdowns in Melbourne as a contributing factor.

However, the government expects early indicators of demand for new housing construction and said after liaison with industry, the HomeBuilder scheme in conjunction with low interest rates, is expected to pull forward demand.

Despite the negative impacts the government said the dwelling investment forecast is expected to rise by 7% in 2021-22.

Housing rents also experienced a record sharp decline, driven by weak demand and eviction moratoriums in a number of states and territories.