Investment
Fund managers' ESG beef
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 NOV 2020   12:28PM

Fund managers with a focus on ESG must be wary of supply chains, especially where meat and dairy industry are involved, according to new data.

The Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index found that the world's largest meat, fish and dairy producers are undermining global efforts to control climate change.

The index reviewed 60 publicly listed animal protein producers from around the world, with a combined value of $338 billion, and assessed them on ESG criteria including greenhouse emissions, deforestation, antibiotic usage and working conditions.

It found that 78% of the 60 companies did not declare or set any meaningful greenhouse gas reduction targets, and when looking at just meat and dairy producers that number rose to 86%.

Further, 35% of the companies reported an annual increase in emissions.

This is a supply chain issue that could impact the ability of large multi-national corporations and fund managers to meet their ESG objectives, FAIRR suggested.

For example, McDonalds and Nestle are supplied by companies on the index including Fujian Sunner, Seaboard Corporation and Cherkizovo - none of which declare emissions or have targets to reduce them.

"As we look to rebuild economies in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, institutional investors have an opportunity to use their influence as responsible stewards of capital to ensure that corporate growth doesn't come at the expense of the long-term health of our natural world and the societies that inhabit it," Fidelity global head of stewardship and sustainable investing Jenn-Hui Tan said.

"In light of the need to contain the spread of future zoonotic diseases, investors will be particularly concerned by the findings that more than 50% of companies in the 2020 Index are classified as high risk in the 'working conditions' category, and 70% are classed as high risk in the 'antibiotics use' category.

"A lack of awareness of these risks poses a threat to profits, our planet and the population, so a transition to a more sustainable food system is more urgent than ever."

COVID-19 did nothing to help the ESG risks associated with meat and dairy either - rather, the pandemic has highlighted another risk factor.

The mainstream theory on the origin of COVID-19 is that it was spread via a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan originally.

FAIRR found that 73% of the companies on the index were graded as high risk on the 'pandemic criteria' - this criteria attempts to prevent future zootonic (originating from animals) pandemics by assessing worker safety, food safety, animal welfare and antibiotic stewardship.

Many of the high risk companies on the index are based in China. However, Australian companies did not score well either.

Tassal Group, Australian Agriculture Co and Inghams Group were all in the high risk category. There were no Australian companies in the medium or low risk categories.

