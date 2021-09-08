NEWS
Executive Appointments

Fund manager names new chief executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 SEP 2021   12:15PM

Investors Mutual Limited welcomed a new chief executive who recently finished up at a global fund manager.

In the newly created role of chief executive, Damon Hambly took the reins on August 1. He reports to the board of IML and is also a member of the board.

Hambly is responsible for overseeing the operations and financial results of the business. He was most recently Natixis Australia's chief executive, a role he held for less than two years.

In total, he spent over nine years at Natixis, serving in executive roles such as head of strategy for Asia Pacific and chief operating officer.

The appointment enables IML investment director Anton Tagliaferro to focus on the investment side of the business.

"Damon has a thorough understanding of IML's business, having been a director for the past four years, and since January 2020, he's been an executive in the business working with Anton Tagliaferro and the senior staff," IML said.

"As IML's business grows and the firm develops new investment strategies and products, such as active exchange-traded funds and retail investment offerings from Natixis Investment Managers affiliates, it's a natural progression to appoint a dedicated chief executive officer with responsibility for oversight of all the firm's business activities."

Yesterday, Natixis Investment Managers announced that Louise Watson has been promoted to the role of country head for Australia and New Zealand, taking on Hambly's previous role.

Watson was previously the managing director and head of distribution for the firm in Australia and New Zealand.

Read more: IMLAnton TagliaferroNatixis Investment ManagersDamon HamblyLouise WatsonNatixis Australia
