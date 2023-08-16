Fund manager injects $28m in Stockspot

Robo-adviser Stockspot received a $28 million funding boost from a global fund manager that will see it expand its capabilities in the precarious digital advice landscape.

Mirae Asset Global Investments announced its "major strategic investment" in Stockspot but did not disclose its percentage ownership in the robo-adviser.

Stockspot currently manages more than $650 million on behalf of 13,000 clients.

The latest funding follows a $3 million cash injection from a group of investors that included Alium Capital and H2 Ventures and led by ETF Securities founder Graham Tuckwell in May. The consortium invested an initial $2.2 million in 2017.

Stockspot founder and chief executive Chris Brycki said Mirae's investment is a "resounding validation of Stockspot's vision to make investment advice accessible to all Australians and enable individuals to achieve their financial dreams."

"With Mirae Asset Global Investments' support, we are poised to reshape the investment landscape and redefine how Australians approach wealth management," he said.

Stockspot launched in 2013 and is touted as the country's first robo-adviser. The good news for Stockspot comes amidst Six Park throwing in the towel, which was another major player in the arena.

Six Park co-founder and chief executive Pat Garrett said in a statement that as "businesses like Six Park seek scale, they are reliant on suitable external funding and a measure of industry transformation/awareness/adoption to grow business activity to a sustainable level".

"Capital markets remain challenging and despite positive rhetoric from industry participants, broad adoption unfortunately has not happened to date. Therefore, our decision to cease the service is a regrettable one, but a very considered one, with our clients and shareholders' interests in mind," he said.

Six Park joins a chorus of fintechs that found it impossible to survive, let alone scale, in this economic environment.

Robo-adviser Advice Intelligence flatlined until GBST saved it from extinction in July. GBST also salvaged Creativemass' financial advice software WealthConnect.

Unlike Creativemass and Advice Intelligence, Garret said Six Park is "definitely not in voluntary administration" but has "scaled back the staff and ceased the service as currently deployed" and is open to redeploying the application to the right acquirer or partner.

"We never wavered from our philosophy that the most important determinants of optimal long term investment performance for most investors are [sic] to hold a well-diversified investment portfolio that aligns with one's risk profile and to keep investment costs low," Garrett said.

"We are extremely grateful for the clients who have entrusted Six Park and its team to help manage their money. It has been a privilege to do so."

In choosing Stockspot, Mirae chair and global strategy officer Hyeon-Joo Park said the robo-adviser's "commitment to transparency, technological excellence and its investors aligns perfectly with Mirae Asset's business philosophy to embrace the future with an open mind".

The deal will "support the ongoing expansion of Stockspot's industry-leading digital advisory platform and cutting-edge technology and underscores Mirae Asset's commitment to driving innovative investment solutions on a global scale," Park said.

Mirae has US$214 billion in global assets under management.