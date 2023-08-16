Fund manager injects $28m in Stockspot

Fund manager injects $28m in StockspotBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 16 AUG 2023 12:32PM
Read more: Stockspot, Advice Intelligence, Creativemass, GBST, Mirae Asset Global Investments, Alium Capital, Chris Brycki, ETF Securities, Graham Tuckwell, H2 Ventures, Hyeon-Joo Park, Pat Garrett
Robo-adviser Stockspot received a $28 million funding boost from a global fund manager that will see it expand its capabilities in the precarious digital advice landscape.
Mirae Asset Global Investments announced its "major strategic investment" in Stockspot but did not disclose its percentage ownership in the robo-adviser.
Stockspot currently manages more than $650 million on behalf of 13,000 clients.
The latest funding follows a $3 million cash injection from a group of investors that included Alium Capital and H2 Ventures and led by ETF Securities founder Graham Tuckwell in May. The consortium invested an initial $2.2 million in 2017.
Stockspot founder and chief executive Chris Brycki said Mirae's investment is a "resounding validation of Stockspot's vision to make investment advice accessible to all Australians and enable individuals to achieve their financial dreams."
"With Mirae Asset Global Investments' support, we are poised to reshape the investment landscape and redefine how Australians approach wealth management," he said.
Stockspot launched in 2013 and is touted as the country's first robo-adviser. The good news for Stockspot comes amidst Six Park throwing in the towel, which was another major player in the arena.
Six Park co-founder and chief executive Pat Garrett said in a statement that as "businesses like Six Park seek scale, they are reliant on suitable external funding and a measure of industry transformation/awareness/adoption to grow business activity to a sustainable level".
"Capital markets remain challenging and despite positive rhetoric from industry participants, broad adoption unfortunately has not happened to date. Therefore, our decision to cease the service is a regrettable one, but a very considered one, with our clients and shareholders' interests in mind," he said.
Six Park joins a chorus of fintechs that found it impossible to survive, let alone scale, in this economic environment.
Robo-adviser Advice Intelligence flatlined until GBST saved it from extinction in July. GBST also salvaged Creativemass' financial advice software WealthConnect.
Unlike Creativemass and Advice Intelligence, Garret said Six Park is "definitely not in voluntary administration" but has "scaled back the staff and ceased the service as currently deployed" and is open to redeploying the application to the right acquirer or partner.
"We never wavered from our philosophy that the most important determinants of optimal long term investment performance for most investors are [sic] to hold a well-diversified investment portfolio that aligns with one's risk profile and to keep investment costs low," Garrett said.
"We are extremely grateful for the clients who have entrusted Six Park and its team to help manage their money. It has been a privilege to do so."
In choosing Stockspot, Mirae chair and global strategy officer Hyeon-Joo Park said the robo-adviser's "commitment to transparency, technological excellence and its investors aligns perfectly with Mirae Asset's business philosophy to embrace the future with an open mind".
The deal will "support the ongoing expansion of Stockspot's industry-leading digital advisory platform and cutting-edge technology and underscores Mirae Asset's commitment to driving innovative investment solutions on a global scale," Park said.
Mirae has US$214 billion in global assets under management.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Former iShares lead joins Stake|
Global wealth to rise 38% by 2027: Report|
Madison FG, Godfrey Pembroke's PDG combine services|
TelstraSuper enhances lifecycle arrangement, introduces new option|
|Sponsored by
Cash is king; income investing is Queen
Exploring insights for advisers on using income stocks in your client portfolios including tips and four stock ideas to consider.
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD