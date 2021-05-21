Fund manager hit with serious charges

The former managing director of Global Merces Funds Management, which is now in liquidation, has been slapped with criminal charges for dishonest conduct and providing dodgy information about the fund's affairs.

The court determined that Holly Grofski, the fund's investment and risk management director, carried out her powers and discharged her duties dishonestly or recklessly.

In the second charge, she gave false information to the auditors of Global Merces. The final charge related to Grofski falsifying the books of the fund.

Grofski ran Global Merces, which provided responsible entity and trustee for hire services, and custody and administration services between December 2012 and January 2020.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, which pursued the matter thanks to a tip off from ASIC, investigated her conduct in November 2019.

On 21 January 2020, ASIC suspended the fund's AFSL for six months. On 31 January 2020, following an application by ASIC, the Federal Court ordered Global Merces be wound up on just and equitable grounds. Seven months later, ASIC cancelled its AFSL.

Since the fund shuttered, Grofski has been working at Long Reef Capital, an independent investment banking firm, across its investment and transaction unit, since March 2020.

In June 2018, Global Merces awarded a fund administration mandate to SS&C Technologies. Earlier that year, Global Merces launched a regtech solution that slashes the managed funds application process to five minutes, FUND.ID

Grofski appeared before the Brisbane Magistrates Court. She was released on bail and the matter adjourned to 16 July 2021.