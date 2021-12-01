Fund manager eyes $735m listing

A $4.2 billion real estate fund manager is set to list on the ASX with an indicative market capitalisation of $735 million.

Qualitas Group is hoping to raise $335 million based on an offer price of $2.50 per share, with some 134 million of shares issued under the offer. The money will be used primarily for co-investments and grow funds under management.

The group anticipates trading under the ticker code QAL around mid-December subject to approvals.

Founded in 2008 by Andrew Schwartz and Mark Fischer, Qualitas has 65 staff located in Sydney and Melbourne.

Qualitas has 13 active funds, five of which are commercial real estate credit funds and the remainder are real estate private equity funds.

In 2009, the alternative fund manager established Arch Finance, a non-bank commercial real estate mortgage originator and lender for loans up to $6 million.

Co-founder and managing director Andrew Schwartz said: "In many ways, we are still at the start of our journey, and we are presenting this opportunity at a time of strong underlying momentum in our business across all our strategies."

"As our real estate private credit funds and our opportunistic equity strategies have grown, we have also consistently innovated and invested around new themes, such as long-dated leased properties (especially around food logistics and manufacturing and consumer staples tenanted assets) and a jointly owned platform focused on build-to-rent (multi-family rental residential dwellings)," he said.

"All of these initiatives have kept us at the forefront of real estate investment trends and helped us provide our investor clients with quality earnings through cycles."

In FY21, the group generated $10.6 million in after-tax profit, up from $1.2 million in the prior corresponding period.