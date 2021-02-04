NEWS
Executive Appointments
Fund manager expands, hires two executives
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 4 FEB 2021   12:37PM

A boutique fund manager is ramping up its expansion strategy with two executive hires who will lead distribution and asset management efforts respectively.

Holon Global Investments has appointed Rory Scott as head of asset management and Peter Titley as head of distribution for Australia.

Scott joined the fund manager as head of asset management for Australia in January. He has some 20 years in funds management, covering investments, sales, compliance, product, and business management.

Scott most recently held leadership roles at AMP Capital managing the product function across all unlisted capabilities here and internationally.

Prior to AMP Capital, he was an associate director at Macquarie Agricultural Funds Management, a wealth management joint venture in India, managing a team of stockbrokers focused on the financial advisory space.

Scott told Financial Standard: "I was attracted to the Holon business as a result of their differentiated investment strategy and belief that investing in companies involved in disruptive innovation is the key to outperformance."

Titley joined the Sydney-based firm in December, responsible for executing Holon's local distribution strategy.

He was recently an associate director at Westpac's institutional banking division for over three years. A qualified accountant, Titley spent nearly a decade working across a range of accounting disciplines, namely with consulting firms Ernst & Young, FRP Advisory and BDO Australia.

Luke Behncke, Holon's executive chair, said the growth of the global sales and distribution team will enable the firm to scale its business and open more access to more advisers and their investors who are seeking future-focused funds.

Holon isn't just a fund manager, Behncke said, the company also participates in new technologies via its innovation arm, allowing the funds management team to better understand future technologies likely to impact the public markets.

The flagship Holon Photon Fund achieved a 44.4% per annum in the one year to January 2021, beating the MSCI ACWI Index's 2.1% p.a.

The fund currently invests in companies that operate in payments, entertainment, cloud computing, software services, e-commerce, advertising, energy and hardware.

"Since our inception nineteen months ago, the fund is up 67%, outperforming our benchmark MSCI AC World Index return of 13.7% over the same period. Our annualised performance of 38.2% is also well ahead of our internal return objective of 10.0% per annum over the long-term," Holon wrote in a note to investors.

"While we remain cautious with respect to the structural impacts of COVID-19 and its effect on broader equity markets, we believe the pandemic has created an inflexion point to accelerate online adoption. As a result, many of our portfolio holdings are likely to be material beneficiaries of this shift."

