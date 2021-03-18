Fund manager COO resigns, chair named

The chief operating officer of a real estate fund manager is departing this month as it also welcomes a new chair.

Cromwell Property Group's operations chief Jodie Clark is leaving the post at the end of March.

Clark has been with the company for over 17 years, starting out as an operations manager and moving on to become transactions manager and a principal licensee.

Acting Cromwell chief executive Michael Wilde said Clark has played an instrumental role in Cromwell's growth and expansion into the European and Asian markets.

"On behalf of everyone at Cromwell, I'd like to acknowledge and thank Jodie for her significant contribution to the business," he said.

"In her many roles, Jodie has spent considerable time bringing our team together, across all our geographies, offices and business units. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

The ASX-listed firm also announced that Gary Weiss is its new chair, taking over Jane Tongs who has been with Cromwell since 2014 and recently retired. Tongs has also retired from her role as chair at Netwealth.

Weiss sits on a number of boards, including Estia Health, Ardent Leisure and Ariadne.

Also joining Weiss is Eng-Peng Ooi as deputy chair and senior independent director. He also sits on several boards and spent 30 years in senior roles at Lendlease.

Weiss thanked Tongs for her contribution and welcomed Ooi.

On his election, he said that he is "committed to working collaboratively and constructively with my fellow Cromwell directors to ensure those opportunities - including working with capital partners across Asia Pacific and Europe - are realised."