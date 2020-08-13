NEWS
Executive Appointments
FSU wants CBA to up pay
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   12:39PM

The Commonwealth Bank is in the final stages of enterprise bargaining, with the Financial Services Union using the bank's full year results as evidence rises are needed.

Despite taking an 11.3% profit hit due to the impacts of COVID-19, CBA managed to still pay a dividend of 98 cents per share fully franked, adding to an interim payment of $2 a share.

FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said that CBA should reflect on the efforts of its staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that bank workers, especially those who keep branches running, are considered essential workers.

"The community recognises the contribution being made by bank workers to keep the Australian economy going during these difficult times and we would hope the CBA takes note of that when it comes to finalising the current round of enterprise bargaining," Angrisano said.

"FSU members have worked hard in the most challenging environment this year to assist the CBA to achieve its profit result."

She added that while shareholders will benefit from the dividends which FSU described as "generous", bank workers should not be forgotten.

"Of course, the bank has done well. These results reflect the hard work of bank workers on the front line and across the back office," Angrisano added.

"While pay has not yet been tabled in the enterprise agreement negotiations, we are of course expecting that the bank will recall the contribution of workers in achieving these results and deliver fair and decent pay rises."

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said in the results announcement that the bank was able to make some gains during the year due to the divestment of its wealth business.

Cash net profit for the bank took a hit of 11.3% compared to FY19 at $7.29 billion. Statutory NPAT increased due to gains on sale from divestments, up 12.4% to $9.63 billion.

