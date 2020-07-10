NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
FSU secures super pay increases
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 10 JUL 2020   12:02PM

The Financial Sector Union (FSU) has confirmed employees at a number of super funds will receive pay increases in a deal that followed 12-months of negotiation.

The FSU said it was pleased to have reached decisions with a number of super funds including AustralianSuper, HESTA, Hostplus and Media Super.

AustralianSuper workers will receive a 14% rise and HESTA will see a 12% rise over the next four years, Hostplus employees will get a 10.5% and Media Super will receive 7.2% over three years.

"In the last 12 months the FSU has negotiated wage increases right across the sector. In many cases, pay increases of more than 3% were achieved," the FSU said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

"We have also secured millions of dollars in back pay for FSU members who were underpaid."

National secretary of the FSU, Julia Angrisano, said she was pleased with the result and the increases reflect the hard work and contribution made by employees across banking insurance and super funds.

"Rewarding employees for the important contribution that they make towards the positive outcomes for customers and members means that employees are properly and fairly remunerated," she said.

"Our negations with Hostplus is an example of this. Salary outcomes have resulted in greater pay parity across the sector."

Speaking to Financial Standard a spokesperson from Hostplus confirmed the news and said the deal has been approved by the Fair Work Commission.

"As well as delivering for its staff a market competitive 3.5% salary increase year on year for the life of the agreement, it also provides for other employer-of-choice benefits such as materially increased caregiver, parental, compassionate and domestic violence leave entitlements in addition to paid community service leave," Hostplus said.

"We routinely benchmark and monitor our compensation arrangements relative to the market."

Angrisano said the FSU do not have any concerns at the moment about underpayments.

"Like all financial services entities we expect compliance with the Act and the industrial instruments that apply," she said.

The FSU also negotiated pay rises of 6% over 2 years for NAB employees and 9% over three years for Bendigo Bank.

Read more: FSUHostplusFinancial Sector UnionMedia SuperAustralianSuperHESTAJulia AngrisanoFair Work CommissionFinancial StandardNABBendigo Bank
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hostplus bumps cash allocation up
HESTA to go zero carbon
Cbus, Media Super start due diligence
Hostplus exec jumps to First State
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
Super fund names head of portfolio design
AustralianSuper denies turnover issue, delays office
FSU calls for NAB staff to audit pay
HESTA adds to operations team
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
Editor's Choice
ERS surges $7bn in a week
ELIZA BAVIN
Early Release of Super payments surged around $7 billion in the first week of July, according to Treasury estimates, but this may not be a reason to panic.
Best performing managed funds revealed
ELIZA BAVIN
Funds from IOOF, Vanguard and Fiducian figure among the top-five performers among wholesale funds, in the latest Rainmaker Information tables to May end.
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
ALLY SELBY
Pengana Capital's national sales manager for private banking and wealth has left the firm after more than five years, setting his eyes on a new life in sunny Queensland.
ATO can make cost of advice cheaper: Asher
KANIKA SOOD
In a new paper from Actuaries Institute, Anthony Asher argues financial advice can be made cheaper if the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) provides some of the data necessary for good advice.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LVFZMgQc