FSU secures super pay increases

The Financial Sector Union (FSU) has confirmed employees at a number of super funds will receive pay increases in a deal that followed 12-months of negotiation.

The FSU said it was pleased to have reached decisions with a number of super funds including AustralianSuper, HESTA, Hostplus and Media Super.

AustralianSuper workers will receive a 14% rise and HESTA will see a 12% rise over the next four years, Hostplus employees will get a 10.5% and Media Super will receive 7.2% over three years.

"In the last 12 months the FSU has negotiated wage increases right across the sector. In many cases, pay increases of more than 3% were achieved," the FSU said.

"We have also secured millions of dollars in back pay for FSU members who were underpaid."

National secretary of the FSU, Julia Angrisano, said she was pleased with the result and the increases reflect the hard work and contribution made by employees across banking insurance and super funds.

"Rewarding employees for the important contribution that they make towards the positive outcomes for customers and members means that employees are properly and fairly remunerated," she said.

"Our negations with Hostplus is an example of this. Salary outcomes have resulted in greater pay parity across the sector."

Speaking to Financial Standard a spokesperson from Hostplus confirmed the news and said the deal has been approved by the Fair Work Commission.

"As well as delivering for its staff a market competitive 3.5% salary increase year on year for the life of the agreement, it also provides for other employer-of-choice benefits such as materially increased caregiver, parental, compassionate and domestic violence leave entitlements in addition to paid community service leave," Hostplus said.

"We routinely benchmark and monitor our compensation arrangements relative to the market."

Angrisano said the FSU do not have any concerns at the moment about underpayments.

"Like all financial services entities we expect compliance with the Act and the industrial instruments that apply," she said.

The FSU also negotiated pay rises of 6% over 2 years for NAB employees and 9% over three years for Bendigo Bank.