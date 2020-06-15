FSU calls for NAB staff to audit pay

The Finance Sector Union of Australia has called on NAB staffers to audit their own pay, as the bank kicks off an investigation into staff underpayments.

It comes after NAB announced last week it would be launching an independent investigation into staff remuneration, after it discovered last year that 1500 employees had been underpaid $1.3 million.

FSU Queensland secretary Wendy Streets said the union had pressured NAB to investigate the remuneration of contracted Group 3 and 4 workers earlier this year

"This has been a long-running issue with workers at NAB concerned they had not been properly paid for several years," she said.

"The FSU previously sought a legal opinion which justified our concerns about underpayment problems at the bank and payment of contracted workers is now one of several significant issues which will be investigated by consultants PWC and KWM."

The discovery of the underpayment problem at the bank could be attributed to union members complaining to the FSU, Streets said, encouraging other members to audit their own pay to determine the extent of the payment pitfall.

"We have now learned that that up to 1500 staff have been systematically underpaid in a process going back more than a decade," Streets said.

"We have secured a commitment from NAB that 'no stone will be left unturned' in this process, which is expected to take until at least the end of the year."

Streets said FSU members at NAB were being asked to document their concerns so investigators could fully account for the payments failure.

She confirmed that a large number of staff had already received back pay to cover the underpayments.