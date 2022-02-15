FSCP panel members named

Thirty-one part-time members of the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) have been appointed by Treasury as the new disciplinary regime kicks off.

The Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response - Better Advice) Act 2021 established the FSCP within ASIC as the single disciplinary body for financial advisers from this year.

Under the new regime, ASIC is responsible for convening individual panels to consider disciplinary matters and they must consist of an ASIC staff member as chair and at least two other members from within the broader industry.

Announced by minister for financial services Jane Hume yesterday, the part-time members of the FSCP are: Shabnam Amirbeaggi, Debra Anderson, Julie-Anne Berry, Gabrielle Bouffler, Kathryn Brown, Donna Caird, Ian Chambers, James Cotis, Donald Crellin, Gary Croker, Bruce Debenham, Hamish Dee, Gary Deegan, Jennifer Diggle, Bradley Fox, David Giovanelli, William Hamilton, Katherine Hayes, Nicholas Hilton, Ross Illingworth, Chris MacEachern, David Murray, Melissa Nolan, Peter Richards, Samantha Robinson, Kevin Smith, Craig Stephens, Judith Sullivan, Gary Toomey, Lauren Walker, and Matthew Wigzell.

The appointments follow industry consultation.

"The candidates bring with them a range of knowledge and experience across the fields of business, administration of companies, financial markets, financial products and financial services, law, economics, accounting, taxation and credit activities and credit services," Hume said.

"Financial advisers' misconduct will therefore be assessed and sanctioned by their peers, driving further improvements in the industry."