FSCP issues slap on the wrist to adviser

The Financial Services and Credit Panel reprimanded a financial adviser who inadequately assessed the consequences of rolling over superannuation and life insurance cover, labelled the panel's least serious disciplinary action yet.

Keeping the adviser's identity anonymous, the panel referred to the adviser as "Mr K", who recommended that the clients move their superannuation and the life insurance within it to another provider.

When Mr. K discovered that the full amount of life cover could not be transferred without further underwriting, he did not revisit the advice he provided, the FSCP said.

Mr. K, instead, recommended in a Record of Advice (ROA) that the clients apportion their cover between the new and existing provider up to the maximum amount allowed without underwriting.

"Although the clients held life and TPD insurance in their existing superannuation fund, the relevant provider failed to consider their existing insurance or conduct an insurance-needs analysis," the panel determined.

"The advice was also inappropriately scoped being limited to superannuation products only when the clients were also seeking retirement planning advice."

Subsequently, the adviser was given a written reprimand in breaching sections 961B(1), 961G, 961J(1) and 921E(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to personal advice provided to retail clients between January 2022 and March 2022.

Looking closely at the FSCP's fourth determination, Capital Advisory director and financial planner Michael Miller said that some of the lessons that can be taken from it are similar to the third determination.

"It is the first time that a panel has used the least serious of the actions available to it, providing a written reprimand," he said.

A reprimand is not published on the Financial Adviser Register but is provided to an adviser's AFSL.

"It's somewhat along the lines of saying, 'You didn't get this right, do better next time', and likely implies that the impact for the client was very low or non-existent," Miller said.

In the third case, Mr. X provided "layered advice" to three clients regarding insurance advice, failing to adequately consider each client's objectives, needs and financial situation or base all judgements on their relevant circumstances.

"Further, when previously recommending the three clients rollover their superannuation funds, the SOAs did not include any product replacement information as it related to the clients' residual superannuation balances e.g. no comparisons of fees or risks, or identification of any benefits lost by closing their existing superannuation accounts," the FSCP said.

Mr. X was forced to engage an independent person to pre-vet and audit the next 10 SoAs that include a recommendation in relation to insurance, and the next 10 SOAs that include a recommendation in relation to superannuation.

From this case, Miller said it is important to note that when scoping advice, advisers must consider the risks of what is excluded from the advice, which may include that excluding an area would be inappropriate.

"The presence of group risk insurance with automatic acceptance means a client's superannuation and insurance needs are often closely linked, and trying to address one without the other is high risk scoping or scaling of advice," he said.