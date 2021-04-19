NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
FSC proposes new advice model
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 19 APR 2021   12:22PM

Eradicating the Statement of Advice and the safe harbour steps are two recommendations that will help reduce red tape and make financial advice more affordable, according to the Financial Services Council.

The financial services' peak body has laid out its recommendations in a new green paper, Affordable and accessible advice, underpinned by Rice Warner and a consumer-focus group.

The FSC is calling for a simpler advice model that is consistent with the new Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), which requires financial product issuers to know whether their consumers fall within the target market of their products.

The alternate model in line with the DDO will categorise advice into general information and personal advice. The latter is split across simple personal advice and complex personal advice. Strategic and intra-fund advice will fall under simple personal advice.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Complex personal advice further breaks down to specialised advice.

Backing this model, the FSC said: "With many consumers receiving financial advice not understanding whether that advice is personal advice or general advice, reform of the model is needed. Almost three out of four Australians feel that simpler definitions of advice are easier to understand and most think a redefined model would be an improvement on the way the industry currently communicates."

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

The FSC suggests abolishing Statements of Advice (SOAs), claiming they are out of date.

In its place is the Letter of Advice, providing a substantially shortened and relevant presentation of strategies and advice to consumers.

In terms of meeting best interests duties, advisers must follow the legal process behind what is known as the "safe harbour steps".

The seven steps should be abolished, the FSC argued. They might be relevant when providing comprehensive advice, but undermines the provision of scaled, simple issue and low risk financial advice.

Instead, the code of ethics should be the primary instrument and single source of truth for determining compliance with the best interests duties.

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said the aim of the proposals is to lower the cost of providing financial advice to make it simpler for consumers to understand and access without undermining the quality of advice or eroding important consumer protections.

"The FSC is seeking industry and public feedback for our proposals in advance of finalising a policy position on a more accessible and affordable financial advice system which we will publish in a white paper later this year," it reads.

The FSC is holding consultations until July 1.

Read more: FSCDDOFinancial Services CouncilRice WarnerSally Loane
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
FSC defends retail super funds
Include ESG in BFID: FSC
Rice Warner acquired by Deloitte
Advice association chief steps down
Bennelong hires for new role
Chant West to buy Rice Warner insurance comparator
Iress to deliver DDO solution
Continuous disclosure laws to stay
Age pension spending to rise: ISA
Editor's Choice
JANA chief investment officer resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:49PM
After 23 years with JANA, chief investment officer Steven Carew has resigned.
Rest launches low-cost SRI option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The $59 billion super fund has launched the responsible investment option Financial Standard revealed it was working on late last year, introducing one of the lowest cost SRI vehicles in the market.
Vanguard UK upends cost of advice
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:47PM
Vanguard has launched a financial advice offering in the UK that will charge a flat rate of 0.79%, a whopping three times less than what the industry charges on average.
Best MySuper options by risk-adjusted returns
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Australian Ethical, Aware Super and BUSSQ are the top three performers in MySuper, when risk adjusted returns are considered.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.