Investment

FSC offers guidance on divesting Russia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 APR 2022   12:29PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has released guidance to assist super funds and fund managers in divesting Russian assets.

Despite superannuation funds only having a small exposure to Russian investments in the context of the $3.5 trillion superannuation system, the FSC said the financial services sector in Australia as a whole has strong expectations for divestment outlined by the government.

"Divestment of Russian assets complements a range of Russian sanctions imposed by the Government," FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said.

"The guidance supports superannuation trustees implement sanctions, cease new investments, and divest from Russian assets. By providing guidance, we aim to ensure that divestment occurs in a way that is consistent with the best financial interests of members and trustees' legal and fiduciary obligations."

The guidance outlines exactly what constitutes a Russian asset, steps to divestment that should be taken by super trustees, issues in relation to ownership and control and how the investment process can achieve divestment.

Russian assets include public market assets such as listed equities, hard currency and local currency Russian sovereign debt, and fixed income securities issued by Russian corporations.

They also include private market assets domiciled in Russia such as private equity or unlisted assets domiciled in Russia, co-mingled products where greater than 50% of the underlying assets by market value are Russian domiciled assets and Russian currency balances.

The FSC said it is confident that through this contribution it will assist the broader industry in ensuring divestment occurs as the financial sector makes efforts to comply with the Australian government's broader sanctions against Russia.

