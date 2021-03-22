FSC defends retail super funds

The Financial Services Council has hit back at claims made by Industry Super Australia that retail super funds rort members out of billions of dollars.

ISA made the statement back in December last year when responding to the Morrison government's announcement of the Your Future, Your Super reforms package.

ISA had said the reforms package will benefit the big banks and for-profit super sector allowing them to take up to $10 billion a year in profit despite poor performance.

The FSC has now hit back at those claims, labelling them incorrect and not credible.

"The allegation that $10 billion was "taken as profit" by retail superannuation funds last year not is not based in fact or a credible claim," an FSC spokesperson said.

"The Your Future, Your Super reforms apply equally to all superannuation trustees regardless of corporate structure, and this is an appropriate approach."

The FSC said that while it holds its own concerns over the proposed reforms, the idea that retail super funds are taking members money as profit is not accurate.

"Whilst the FSC has concerns about some design elements of the Your Future, Your Super reforms, we do not believe it is appropriate for inaccurate claims to be made as part of what should be a mature policy debate on issues of national significance," the spokesperson said.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean has previously said that while ISA supports the governments' policy intent, he believes there are significant changes to make.

"We thought the government had at last focused on reform that put members' first, but instead they're planning a feast for the banks and retail funds and they'll be dining out on workers' savings," Dean said.

"The government is making countless dud retail super funds and investments immune from any meaningful performance tests, effectively giving some of the worst performing financial outfits in Australia a licence to go on fee gouging."