NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
FSC defends retail super funds
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 22 MAR 2021   11:59AM

The Financial Services Council has hit back at claims made by Industry Super Australia that retail super funds rort members out of billions of dollars.

ISA made the statement back in December last year when responding to the Morrison government's announcement of the Your Future, Your Super reforms package.

ISA had said the reforms package will benefit the big banks and for-profit super sector allowing them to take up to $10 billion a year in profit despite poor performance.

The FSC has now hit back at those claims, labelling them incorrect and not credible.

"The allegation that $10 billion was "taken as profit" by retail superannuation funds last year not is not based in fact or a credible claim," an FSC spokesperson said.

"The Your Future, Your Super reforms apply equally to all superannuation trustees regardless of corporate structure, and this is an appropriate approach."

The FSC said that while it holds its own concerns over the proposed reforms, the idea that retail super funds are taking members money as profit is not accurate.

"Whilst the FSC has concerns about some design elements of the Your Future, Your Super reforms, we do not believe it is appropriate for inaccurate claims to be made as part of what should be a mature policy debate on issues of national significance," the spokesperson said.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean has previously said that while ISA supports the governments' policy intent, he believes there are significant changes to make.

"We thought the government had at last focused on reform that put members' first, but instead they're planning a feast for the banks and retail funds and they'll be dining out on workers' savings," Dean said.

"The government is making countless dud retail super funds and investments immune from any meaningful performance tests, effectively giving some of the worst performing financial outfits in Australia a licence to go on fee gouging."

Read more: FSCISAIndustry Super AustraliaFinancial Services CouncilBernie DeanYour Future Your SuperMorrison
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Government retirement modelling leaves women behind: ISA
Admin fees could balloon from BFID
Bennelong hires for new role
Turnbull calls out Wilson, Bragg
Big super locking Aussies out of homes: Wilson
Continuous disclosure laws to stay
Age pension spending to rise: ISA
HUB24 completes Paragem sale
FSC appoints new board member
Former UBS GAM executive joins CBA incubator
Editor's Choice
AFCA left toothless on Mayfair complaints
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:44PM
Mayfair 101 investors who have had their life savings frozen amid ASIC's proceedings have been left to their own devices, partly due to Mayfair not being a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).
Perpetual's Garry Laurence starts boutique
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
Former Perpetual Investment global equities portfolio manager Garry Laurence has started a new boutique which is currently raising for its first fund.
LGIAsuper overhauls insurance, closes product
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:02PM
Ahead of its merger with Energy Super, LGIAsuper has made several changes to its insurance offering and announced the closure of its Lifecycle product.
Harvey Kalman to leave Equity Trustees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Equity Trustees' Harvey Kalman will leave the firm after over two decades.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EmEDkgJb