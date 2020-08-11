FSC calls for scaled advice model

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has called on the government to implement a two-year trial of a scalable advice model, in a bid to increase access to affordable advice to Australians at a time when they need it most.

The COVID-19 crisis has seen a surge in demand for financial advice on issues relating to redundancies, retirement, life insurance and superannuation, the FSC said. Yet, increased costs and regulation continue to obstruct the delivery of advice.

With the median cost of up-front advice sitting at approximately $3600, the industry body urged the government to implement a trial of a scalable advice model in a bid to drive costs down.

"The FSC recommends the government implement a temporary, two-year reform to enable scalable advice to help Australians through this period of economic uncertainty," it said.

"Scaled advice would be documented through a Record of Advice and allow a client to seek advice on a specific subject, such as the impact of a redundancy or a hardship withdrawal from superannuation."

It's one of the FSC's core proposals in its Accelerating Australia's Economic Recovery 2020 Report, in which it tenders several policy ideas for economic growth in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis across superannuation, funds management, life insurance and financial advice.

Scalable advice would have widespread social and economic benefits, the FSC said, including improving the financial literacy of more Australians, reducing the likelihood of individuals making poor investment choices, reducing pressure on public financial counsellors and volunteers, and lowering costs to improve access to financial advice.

The FSC also noted that an independent review of the program could be held part-way through the trail period as an additional consumer safeguard.

This would help determine whether the advice provided as part of the program was helping clients better manage their financial affairs.

The advice provided under this model would also continue to operate within the best interest duty and would be free of conflicted remuneration, the FSC said.

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said the industry body's recommendations would help drive Australia's long-term economic recovery.

"As Australia's federal and state governments meet as the National Cabinet to develop a new economic agenda to get Australia back to work, other recovery plans are being developed by one of the country's largest sectors - financial services," she said.

"By implementing the reforms raised in this report, the National Cabinet and Commonwealth Government can get the best bang for the nation's buck and get Australia back on its feet."

Other recommendations in the report include the creation of infrastructure vehicles traded on secondary markets to allow super funds and SMSFs to finance new infrastructure projects; reducing the company tax rate to 25% for all companies to promote international business investment, economic growth and employment; abolish stamp duties on insurance products and property transactions; as well as lowering "inefficient" payroll taxes.

The FSC also recommended the government implement a co-contribution scheme for superannuation, whereby the government contributes $1 for every $5 in voluntary contributions made by a member (to a maximum of $10,000); implementing a single default superannuation account to avoid account balance erosion; and also urged the government to amend the Electronic Transactions Regulations 2000 to remove exemptions under superannuation law and allow for electronic communications for all aspects of superannuation.

In the funds management arena, the FSC recommended the government increase the cost of the visa class for the Significant Investor Visa (currently at $7880) to fully offset the cost of a service level agreement allowing applications to be finalised within three months. Applications can typically take up to 15 months, the FSC said.

It also recommended the government prioritise the introduction of the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle - which would accelerate growth in the funds management industry and promote Australia as a financial centre.

The FSC also urged the government to deliver on previously announced but not yet delivered funds management tax reforms, including those relating to the Taxation of Financial Arrangements, particularly foreign exchange hedging and the Investment Manager Regime, as well as an expansion of functional currency election to certain trusts and partnerships.

The FSC also recommended an overhaul of legacy technology systems, urging the government to establish a rationalisation framework to encourage financial services companies to invest in close legacy systems to increase domestic business investment. This would transfer customers to contemporary products to lower fees, increase competition, improve product disclosure and reduce technology risk, the FSC said.

It also recommended the government remove regulatory barriers to enable life insurers to offer target rehabilitation payments and early intervention practices.

Current legislative requirements prevent life insurers from funding medical treatment, which requires a health insurance licence.

However, law firm Maurice Blackburn yesterday slammed the recommendations relating to life insurers, arguing the changes would enable insurers to only pay the medical bills of a sick worker, rather than an entire insurance claim.