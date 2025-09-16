Newspaper icon
FSC appoints two new directors

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 16 SEP 2025   11:59AM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has welcomed two new directors; Scott Hartley and Daniel Shrimski, to its board.

Hartley has been a leader of the Australian superannuation industry for more than two decades. He currently serves as chief executive of Insignia Financial - a role he took on in 2024.

Prior to that, he was chief executive of AMP Australia Wealth Management.

He was also previously chief executive of Sunsuper. Before joining Sunsuper, Hartley led NAB's corporate and institutional wealth businesses including Plum Financial Services and JANA Investment Advisers.

Hartley previously served on the board of the FSC from December 2021 to July 2023.

"The superannuation, financial advice and investment industry plays an important role in helping Australians build their wealth and achieve greater outcomes in retirement," Hartley said.

"I look forward to contributing my experience to strengthen the FSC's role in the financial services landscape."

Shrimski brings experience in both Australia and the US and has been the managing director of Vanguard Australia since 2021.

He joined Vanguard Australia in 2011 as chief financial officer and moved to the US in 2017 to become the divisional chief financial officer of the US Retail Investor Group.

Most recently, he was chief financial officer of Vanguard's international business and a member of the international leadership team.

Prior to Vanguard, he spent 11 years at GE across Australia, the US and the Netherlands where, amongst other roles, he was a finance director within GE Capital Australia's consumer finance division.

"It is a privilege to join the FSC board at such a meaningful time for our industry. I'm grateful for the opportunity to support the FSC's work and contribute to its efforts in representing our sector and advocating for investors and financial advisers," Shrimski said.

Commenting on the appointments FSC chair David Bryant said: "Daniel and Scott's appointments to the FSC board further enhance the FSC's standing as the peak association across the industry, including superannuation, funds management and financial advice."

"Their seniority, expertise and strategic insight into our industry will be instrumental in guiding the FSC's continued membership growth and contribution to public policy debates."

