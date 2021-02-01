FSC appoints new board member

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has appointed MLC Wealth acting managing director Andrew Morgan to its board.

Morgan joined MLC Wealth in 2019 as chief corporate services officer before becoming acting managing director in November 2020, after Geoff Lloyd departed following the sale of MLC Wealth to IOOF.

Morgan was previously chief financial officer for Commonwealth Bank's wealth management arm and chief financial officer of business and private banking and executive general manager of finance at Bankwest.

He was also general manager, trust and fund services at Perpetual.

FSC chair David Bryant said Morgan was a highly accomplished business leader and his strategic thinking and leadership in financial services will be a welcome addition to the FSC board.

"Andrew has significant experience across a range of financial areas including wealth management, retail banking, insurance and property, all relevant areas for our industry," Bryant said.

Also commenting, Morgan said: "Having worked in various sectors of the financial services sector I am looking forward to using this experience to make a contribution to the FSC Board and assisting the council as it navigates a changing industry."