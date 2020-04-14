NEWS
Executive Appointments
FSC appoints deputy chief executive
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 14 APR 2020   12:16PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has appointed a former Westpac head as its deputy chief executive.

Blake Briggs nabbed the role after spending two years as Westpac's head of government affairs, and will rejoin the FSC in May. Briggs previously served as the body's superannuation senior policy manager.

FSC chair Geoff Lloyd welcomed Briggs back to the industry body, and acknowledged the uncertain time at which he joins the FSC.

"Blake joins at a challenging time for the financial services sector, which is at the forefront of delivering much needed services to Australians as we all work together to help mitigate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

Prior to Briggs' role with Westpac, he worked with the FSC for more than six years. During his career he has also worked for the Department of Workplace Relations NSW and with the NSW Business Chamber.

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said she was excited to soon work alongside Briggs.

"I am delighted to welcome Blake back to the FSC in this senior role," she said.

"His depth of experience in financial services policy and government relations will strengthen the FSC's excellent policy team both now during the current period and into the future."

The FSC has over 100 members representing Australia's retail and wholesale wealth management businesses, which Loane said had all done their part in assisting Australians during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our members in financial services across the board  - advice, superannuation, funds management and life insurance  - are all playing a critical role in helping Australians, and more broadly in the economy, as the Government applies a raft of unprecedented financial measures to assist Australians during the COVID-19 emergency," Loane said.

"The FSC's key role is developing policy which helps our members deliver the high quality products and services that Australians need to manage their financial affairs, and help grow their wealth."

Read more: FSCFinancial Services CouncilBlake BriggsSally LoaneGeoff Lloyd
