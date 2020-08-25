FS Power50: Vote now

Voting has opened for the 2020 FS Power50, recognising the most influential financial advisers in Australia.

This year, Financial Standard received more than 170 nominations for the FS Power50 and the voting process has now launched.

"The FS Power 50 is about uncovering the stories of successful financial advisers who are inspiring positive change within their spheres of influence, whether within the industry or the broader community," Financial Standard executive director, media Michelle Baltazar said.

"We are delighted to see this year's shortlist of financial advisers step up to ensure great outcomes for their clients and demonstrate the power of advice."

In the making of this list, Financial Standard defines 'influential' as individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of financial advice in Australia.

These are financial advisers who have actively participated in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

They could be active participants of relevant industry associations, financial advisers with strong social media following, or those known among their peers and the industry as role models in the way they conduct their professional practice.

Only financial advisers registered on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register as licensed to provide personal financial advice are qualified to proceed to the voting round.

The 50 individuals who collect the highest votes and pass Financial Standard's editorial vetting screen are included in the final list, which will be published in the 26 October 2020 issue of Financial Standard.

This year the FS Power50 is sponsored by BT, AXA Investment Managers, Franklin Templeton and Qualitas.

To view the full list of finalists and to cast your vote, click here.