Frontier zeroes in on poor culture

Frontier Advisors is putting investment managers on notice, warning them to expect a tougher appraisal of how they manage cultural and governance issues.

While it has always assessed and considered culture when it formulates manager ratings and recommendations, the asset consultant said that recent events prompted it to "amplify the processes and weighting" of culture assessments.

Frontier cited the widely reported case of AMP handling a sexual harassment claim against AMP Capital global head and managing partner Boe Pahari and his subsequent promotion as an example.

Frontier director of sector research Paul Newfield said "higher hurdles" will be introduced for the investment managers to clear.

"As part of our research and due diligence process we are now making explicit statements and assessments of traits we are seeking from managers in the area of corporate culture. And, when issues do arise, or even signs of concern, we have developed an internal framework to help us fully explore those cases," he said.

Some of the metrics Frontier will look at include how clients are treated in terms of transparency around communication and action following an adverse event, together with evidence of diversity, inclusion, and equality initiatives across the workplace.

It will also pay closer attention to how managers rectify issues and if patterns of systemic behavioural and cultural issues present.

"These traits sit on top of, and are conducive to, the ability of the manager to deliver desired return outcomes. A failure here is likely indicative of imminent failure across other more quantifiable parts of their business," said Newfield.

The firm's investment governance team is currently finalising research that examines culture more rigorously, and why asset owners and advisers should embed culture and its assessment into manager research.

The findings will be published in an upcoming paper, What lurks in the shadows?.

In the same vein, the Actuaries Institute is calling out the poor behaviour of executives of big companies.

Former Actuaries Institute president Barry Rafe said executives and chief executives appear to act ethically but this does not reflect their organisation's espoused values.

In a paper entitled CEOs Say One Thing and Do Another, Rafe focused on two case studies from the financial services Royal Commission - Commonwealth Bank and Westpac.

Despite the many unethical behaviours of senior leaders who knowingly maximised profits at the expense of unsuspecting customers that were unearthed, poor practices continue to run rampant.

"Senior executives need to assess their own behaviours to see if there is a gap between their values and those practised on a daily basis, with any discrepancies being raised with the board," Rafe said.

"There appears to be a paradox between ethical expectations and legal restriction. Simply complying with the law does not necessarily mean executives' action is right for customers. The evidence indicates that the senior executives used their legal responsibilities as an excuse for not meeting organisational espoused values. The remuneration of the executives biased short term financial performance over management of non-financial risk."