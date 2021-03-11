NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAR 2021   12:51PM

Frontier Advisors is putting investment managers on notice, warning them to expect a tougher appraisal of how they manage cultural and governance issues.

While it has always assessed and considered culture when it formulates manager ratings and recommendations, the asset consultant said that recent events prompted it to "amplify the processes and weighting" of culture assessments.

Frontier cited the widely reported case of AMP handling a sexual harassment claim against AMP Capital global head and managing partner Boe Pahari and his subsequent promotion as an example.

Frontier director of sector research Paul Newfield said "higher hurdles" will be introduced for the investment managers to clear.

"As part of our research and due diligence process we are now making explicit statements and assessments of traits we are seeking from managers in the area of corporate culture. And, when issues do arise, or even signs of concern, we have developed an internal framework to help us fully explore those cases," he said.

Some of the metrics Frontier will look at include how clients are treated in terms of transparency around communication and action following an adverse event, together with evidence of diversity, inclusion, and equality initiatives across the workplace.

It will also pay closer attention to how managers rectify issues and if patterns of systemic behavioural and cultural issues present.

"These traits sit on top of, and are conducive to, the ability of the manager to deliver desired return outcomes. A failure here is likely indicative of imminent failure across other more quantifiable parts of their business," said Newfield.

The firm's investment governance team is currently finalising research that examines culture more rigorously, and why asset owners and advisers should embed culture and its assessment into manager research.

The findings will be published in an upcoming paper, What lurks in the shadows?.

In the same vein, the Actuaries Institute is calling out the poor behaviour of executives of big companies.

Former Actuaries Institute president Barry Rafe said executives and chief executives appear to act ethically but this does not reflect their organisation's espoused values.

In a paper entitled CEOs Say One Thing and Do Another, Rafe focused on two case studies from the financial services Royal Commission - Commonwealth Bank and Westpac.

Despite the many unethical behaviours of senior leaders who knowingly maximised profits at the expense of unsuspecting customers that were unearthed, poor practices continue to run rampant.

"Senior executives need to assess their own behaviours to see if there is a gap between their values and those practised on a daily basis, with any discrepancies being raised with the board," Rafe said.

"There appears to be a paradox between ethical expectations and legal restriction. Simply complying with the law does not necessarily mean executives' action is right for customers. The evidence indicates that the senior executives used their legal responsibilities as an excuse for not meeting organisational espoused values. The remuneration of the executives biased short term financial performance over management of non-financial risk."

Read more: Actuaries InstituteFrontier AdvisorsBarry RafeBoe PahariCommonwealth BankPaul NewfieldRoyal CommissionWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac prioritises risk management
Westpac exec goes part-time
NAB hires new executive
Actuaries Institute names new president
Former adviser charged over fabricated information
Banks return $1.2bn for bad advice
Pahari's pay packet revealed
Government passes advice, super reforms
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
Challenger names new head of life unit
Editor's Choice
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
KARREN VERGARA
Frontier Advisors is putting investment managers on notice, warning them to expect a tougher appraisal of how they manage cultural and governance issues.
Rest expands member engagement team
KARREN VERGARA
Rest has appointed two senior leads to drive digital engagement and member insights respectively.
GROW Super rebrands
KARREN VERGARA
GROW Super has rebranded to GROW Inc in a bid to diversify away from its superannuation offering.
Remediation services profiting from Royal Commission failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Services are popping up to assist consumers in getting refunds for fee for no service financial advice, junk insurance and other misconduct exposed by the Royal Commission - but they are doing it for a fee.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gMYMc7fX