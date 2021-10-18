Frontier wins NZ client

The asset consultant gained its first client in New Zealand after being appointed as investment consultant.

Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT) is one of New Zealand's largest community-focused trusts with over NZ$1 billion in funds under management. The board chose to create an investment committee with an institutional investment adviser, a mandate which Frontier won after a tender process.

TECT general manager Wayne Werder said Frontier was chosen based on cultural alignment along with a tailored approach to growing the trust.

"TECT is evolving and planning for the next growth phase for the portfolio. As part of that, the trustees are keen to broaden our investment opportunities. Frontier's endowment and foundation experience, but also their preparedness to work with us to operate in a way that will both support our community and manage the portfolio's funds responsibly, really stood out," Werder said.

TECT was established in 1993 after electricity market reform led to a large shareholding in the local power company.

"Although we have completed a deal of project work with a range of offshore clients previously, we're excited to grow our client base in New Zealand," Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said.

"We've had a lot of feedback in recent years that our unconflicted and independent advice offering would resonate with New Zealand investors. We're delighted to be chosen to help TECT manage its portfolio as it transitions forward."

Last year, Frontier flagged that it was on the hunt for overseas clients to diversify its clientele as more superannuation funds merge, build in-house investing capabilities and start to work with multiple consultants on project basis instead of keeping just one on a fixed-term retainer.