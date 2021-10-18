NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Frontier wins NZ client

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 18 OCT 2021   12:20PM

The asset consultant gained its first client in New Zealand after being appointed as investment consultant.

Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (TECT) is one of New Zealand's largest community-focused trusts with over NZ$1 billion in funds under management. The board chose to create an investment committee with an institutional investment adviser, a mandate which Frontier won after a tender process.

TECT general manager Wayne Werder said Frontier was chosen based on cultural alignment along with a tailored approach to growing the trust.

"TECT is evolving and planning for the next growth phase for the portfolio. As part of that, the trustees are keen to broaden our investment opportunities. Frontier's endowment and foundation experience, but also their preparedness to work with us to operate in a way that will both support our community and manage the portfolio's funds responsibly, really stood out," Werder said.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

TECT was established in 1993 after electricity market reform led to a large shareholding in the local power company.

"Although we have completed a deal of project work with a range of offshore clients previously, we're excited to grow our client base in New Zealand," Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said.

"We've had a lot of feedback in recent years that our unconflicted and independent advice offering would resonate with New Zealand investors. We're delighted to be chosen to help TECT manage its portfolio as it transitions forward."

Last year, Frontier flagged that it was on the hunt for overseas clients to diversify its clientele as more superannuation funds merge, build in-house investing capabilities and start to work with multiple consultants on project basis instead of keeping just one on a fixed-term retainer.

Read more: FrontierTECTWayne WerderAndrew PolsonTauranga Energy Consumer Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme
Reynolds joins Frontier board
Transition to renewables trumps divestment
YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier
QIC appoints chief investment officer
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
Frontier hires former Perpetual head of infrastructure
Frontier welcomes family office specialist
Frontier partners with due diligence platform
Super leaders recognised

Editor's Choice

Christian Super enhances insurance offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Christian Super is reducing insurance premiums for most of its members, saying the offering now better aligns with what is available at other super funds.

VFMC investment stewardship lead exits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment stewardship at VFMC has departed, with an interim replacement appointed.

What family offices want: Report

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
KPMG Australia and The Table Club have produced a new report revealing how much growth family offices expect from investments and what they want from investment managers.

BlackRock names APAC wealth lead

KARREN VERGARA
A former Westpac executive has joined BlackRock to lead its wealth division for Asia Pacific.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.