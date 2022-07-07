Frontier welcomes Sarah Guthleben as new exec

Frontier Advisors named Sarah Guthleben as part of its leadership team and its new head of people and culture.

Guthleben will join on August 3 from Equipsuper where she has held the position of executive officer, people and culture for more than a decade.

She has also previously held executive roles at GE Money, Iveco Trucks, Pacific Brands and BHP.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson comments on the appointment.

"Sarah is an experienced and senior executive with a proven background in shaping teams and culture within the financial services sector and leading businesses more broadly," he said.

In her new role, Guthleben will work closely with Frontier's current head of people and culture, Nicole Hartigan, to transition into the practice.

Hartigan internally announced her decision to take a break some months ago, a spokesperson from Frontier advised.

"Hartigan has overseen a growth of personnel with the firm at a record head count after an unprecedented level of recruitment to accommodate client expansion and a dynamic and challenging human resourcing market," a statement said.

Frontier has recruited around 30 staff over the last 12 months including four based in Sydney, hiring an offshore resource and the introduction of its PhD intern program.

"Like many businesses, we're currently in a highly competitive market for talent and I'm confident Sarah will continue and enhance the great work Nicole Hartigan has done in building what we believe is the leading consulting team in Australia," Polson added.