Frontier welcomes family office specialist

The asset consultant is adding a new senior consultant to boost the firm's family office knowledge.

Meirine Giggins is joining Frontier's growing 'non-super' business, bringing over two decades of experience working with family offices and endowment funds.

Most recently, Giggins was managing director of her own consultancy, Ostrea Capital, providing investment and consulting services to ultra-high-net-worths and family offices.

Prior, she served as chief executive and chief investment officer of South African-based Retief Family Office - Huguenot Investments for close to 10 years.

Giggins also has several years' experience as an accountant and analyst, having worked for both Allan Gray and HSBC Asset Management earlier in her career.

Frontier said Giggins' experience will be valuable in building out its wealth management, endowments and family office capabilities.

"Meirine will bring a lot of experience, both in terms of managing a portfolio over a number of market cycles, and in providing a knowledgeable perspective on the kind of factors that are important for investors like a family office or an endowment fund," Frontier director of consulting Kim Bowater said.

"Constructing a suitable governance framework, building robust investment portfolios, and accommodating the ethos and interests of particular stakeholders are all areas where Meirine's understanding will be highly valuable for our clients."