Executive Appointments

Frontier recruits two senior consultants

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:26PM

Frontier has appointed two senior consultants this month in response to a growing client base.

Priya Patel will join the asset consultant's responsible investment group on January 31.

Patel hails from the Victorian Funds Management Corporation, working as investment stewardship manager for more than two years.

She previously worked as an environmental, social and governance subject matter expert for organisations such as Australia Post, ANZ, and Westpac.

Also joining Frontier this month is Michiel Swaak, who works as a senior consultant in the alternatives and derivatives research team.

Swaak was most recently a director of quantitative finance solutions at Deloitte and worked for the likes of QIC, Macquarie and SJS Family Office.

Former United Nations PRI chief executive Fiona Reynolds will join the Frontier board in February.

The hires bring Frontier's recruitment drive to more than a dozen in the last quarter, with more vacancies still to be filled.

Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said: "Our recruitment efforts will help us add capability and capacity for further growth and help us maintain a healthy consultant to client ratio."

"We are currently looking to fill a range of additional roles, including very senior client consulting and specialist research roles. We hope to progressively announce these appointments in the coming weeks."

Read more: FrontierMichiel SwaakPriya PatelFiona Reynolds
