Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Frontier overhauls research function

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUN 2023   12:57PM

Frontier Advisors is restructuring its research team in a way that will see Andrew Kemp become head of defensive assets and private markets.

While technically not a promotion, the overhaul widens Kemp's remit and gives him added responsibilities.

Essentially, Frontier has reconfigured the research function so that the debt and currency team changes to defensive assets and private markets, reflecting a shift in focus.

The asset consultant will continue to cover bonds, currency and derivatives and expects to devote more resources to those asset classes.

Iain McMahon will head up this team (as the head of bonds, currency and derivatives), reporting to Kemp.

Frontier has also created a new private markets team to run private debt and private equity under one single construct.

This team will focus on offerings in both debt and equities to help provide clients with insight and options in these increasingly relevant areas.

Real assets (infrastructure and property) will continue to be led by Manish Rastogi with Jennifer Johnstone-Kaiser as head of property.

Michiel Swaak has been appointed head of alternatives.

"These changes will support the evolution our clients are looking to implement in their portfolios and reflect emerging opportunities in investment markets," said Frontier.

"For many years, the investors we have worked with have typically chosen to allocate relatively small amounts of capital to both private debt and private equity.

"While Frontier has researched both areas in the past, we are boosting our focus in response to growing client interest and evolving markets.

"Today it is increasingly a question of where to allocate within private markets (equity with higher returns and higher risk, or debt also offering attractive returns and with more protection albeit higher on the capital stack.

"We see more Australian investors looking to allocate to private debt, and our GIRA partners say the same is true of US and UK investors.

Frontier said alternatives generally have had modest allocations across portfolios and typically in larger funds.

"We have several years of history of providing specialist research and advice in this area, and we feel further allocations here will become increasingly important for all investors, including those below $1 billion in funds under management," the asset consultant said.

"Assessing this wide group of strategies across many markets requires specialist knowledge as their application across client portfolios requires bespoke thinking.

Frontier explained that in response to recent resignations and to bolster and shape the research team more broadly, it is currently recruiting for five roles within research - two in the real assets team, two in the defensive assets and private markets team and one in the alternatives team.

Incidentally, Kemp has about 20 years of experience in the asset management industry domestically and globally, having worked in Australia, Singapore and the UK.

He was the head of fixed income at DBS Asset Management for three years.

Before that, he spent a decade as a fixed-income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Australia.

Despite the changes in each of their roles, Kemp remains a principal consultant.

Swaak and McMahon will remain senior consultants.

Read more: Andrew KempFrontier AdvisorsAlliance Bernstein AustraliaIain McMahonJennifer Johnstone-KaiserManish RastogiMichiel Swaak
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Frontier Advisors tops asset consultant ranking
Gender balance is smart economics: CEW
Frontier named asset advisor to university
Cbus pledges $500m to support Housing Accord
HESTA commits $240m to build-to-rent pipeline
Affordable housing investments a win-win: ISA
First Super: Merger pressure fizzles out
Frontier welcomes Sarah Guthleben as new exec
Frontier appoints head of strategy
Frontier recruits two senior consultants

Editor's Choice

Spaceship told to cease super, funds distribution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Spaceship is the first superannuation fund to be slapped with stop orders, which have also been applied to its Voyager Funds series.

CareSuper, Spirit Super charge ahead with $50bn merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
CareSuper and Spirit Super have entered into a binding agreement to merge, set to finalise by late 2024.

Frontier overhauls research function

ELIZABETH FRY
Frontier Advisors is restructuring its research team in a way that will see Andrew Kemp become head of defensive assets and private markets.

Heatmaps drive efficiencies, more consolidation: Cole

CHLOE WALKER
Speaking at a standing committee this morning, deputy chair Margaret Cole noted that the heatmaps and performance tests have created a more efficient and transparent superannuation system that will ultimately drive more consolidation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.