NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Frontier hires people and culture lead

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 JUN 2021   12:45PM

A human resources expert with previous experience at AXA, EY and Grant Thornton is Frontier's new head of people and culture.

The asset consultant has bid farewell to Margie Hill, who was responsible for people and culture for three years.

In doing so, it has appointed Nicole Hartigan to the role. Hartigan spent close to a decade in HR at HLB Mann Judd, having joined from Grant Thornton in 2012.

The appointment was effective last month, following Hill's decision to retire. Hill first joined Frontier in June 2018, having spent the previous nine years as general manager, people and culture at AustralianSuper.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

In confirming Hartigan's appointment to sister publication Industry Moves, Frontier said she brings 30 years of HR experience to the company.

"People are a critical component of our business as a consulting firm. Our staff numbers have grown by 30 people (net) over the last three years so recruitment has been, and continues to be, a key focus," a spokesperson said.

"Being able to offer a strong and positive culture, along with the general success of the firm, has been a critical asset in attracting the number and quality of staff we have found in that time.

"Nicole's experience and approach will be invaluable in continuing that success as we continue to grow."

Read more: FrontierEYGrant ThorntonAXANicole HartiganMargie HillAustralianSuperHLB Mann Judd
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Finance workers to quit over flexibility
Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform
IOOF completes merger, appoints executives
Rest hires from AustralianSuper, Hostplus
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
AustralianSuper, Club Plus to merge
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Westpac to face court over insider trading
Retail funds take out MySuper performance
Adviser faced with further dishonesty charges

Editor's Choice

BlackRock wins monumental mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:31AM
In what is reportedly one of the biggest transfers of retirement savings to date, BlackRock has won the first external investment mandate for two of the largest defined benefit schemes in the UK.

State Super rejigs defensives

KANIKA SOOD
State Super has mandated two managers, as it allocates to Australian investment grade corporate credit and global investment grade structured credit.

Fisher Investments launches local HNW offering

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
Fisher Investments will start offering investment management services to high-net-worth private clients via its local subsidiary.

Lessons from GPIF: Mizuno

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The former chief investment officer of the world's largest pension fund is imploring asset owners to take climate policy matters into their own hands if their governments are unwilling to do so.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.