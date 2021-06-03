Frontier hires people and culture lead

A human resources expert with previous experience at AXA, EY and Grant Thornton is Frontier's new head of people and culture.

The asset consultant has bid farewell to Margie Hill, who was responsible for people and culture for three years.

In doing so, it has appointed Nicole Hartigan to the role. Hartigan spent close to a decade in HR at HLB Mann Judd, having joined from Grant Thornton in 2012.

The appointment was effective last month, following Hill's decision to retire. Hill first joined Frontier in June 2018, having spent the previous nine years as general manager, people and culture at AustralianSuper.

In confirming Hartigan's appointment to sister publication Industry Moves, Frontier said she brings 30 years of HR experience to the company.

"People are a critical component of our business as a consulting firm. Our staff numbers have grown by 30 people (net) over the last three years so recruitment has been, and continues to be, a key focus," a spokesperson said.

"Being able to offer a strong and positive culture, along with the general success of the firm, has been a critical asset in attracting the number and quality of staff we have found in that time.

"Nicole's experience and approach will be invaluable in continuing that success as we continue to grow."