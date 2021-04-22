Frontier hires from UK partner

Frontier has hired a senior consultant from its global alliance partner, Lane Clark and Peacock (LCP) in the UK.

Harry Green was at LCP for five years as lead investment consultant to a range of LCP's defined contribution clients, advising trustees on strategic asset allocation, manager selection and governance matters.

He was also a member of the wealth advisory team and head of manager research for regional equity sector.

Prior to LCP, Green was a senior investment analyst at Willis Towers Watson supporting the lead consultants on investment services for the defined contribution clients.

Green also spent three years at Fisher Investments UK where he was a high-net-worth wealth management adviser.

He will commence the role remotely on May 3 and move to Melbourne in the middle of the year.

"Harry will bring both relevant client consulting and service experience, along with a fresh and global perspective to our team and to our clients," Frontier director of consulting Kim Bowater said.

"The connection with LCP is a significant benefit for both Harry and Frontier as there is a known cultural alignment that exists between our firms. We have seen the value of that alignment and exchange of ideas and experience in practice with other staff who have worked across both firms in the past and currently."

LCP is the largest independent investment consultant in the UK and a member of the Global Investment Research Alliance (GIRA), founded by Frontier in 2013. It also includes Segal Marco Advisers in the US.

Earlier last month Frontier hired former Cbus senior portfolio manager Scott Pappas to lead its alternatives and derivatives team.