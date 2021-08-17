Frontier hires former Perpetual head of infrastructure

The asset consultant has hired a former Perpetual and UniSuper head of infrastructure as a principal consultant, investment governance in a six-month contract.

Brett Lazarides was NAB Asset Management's head of alternative investments, Perpetual's head of infrastructure and then UniSuper's head of infrastructure and private equity before switching to board roles around 2009.

He is currently an independent trustee director at Prime Super, Tasplan's director representative at the board of Hobart International Airport, and non-executive director at Impact Investment Group.

At Frontier, he will help the asset consultant refine its investment governance offering.

He reports to director of sector research Paul Newfield.

"Paul, who has been with the firm since 2019 has a long governance advice background and his many years of experience complement Brett's extensive practical experience as a board member and senior executive," a Frontier spokesperson said.

Frontier had a 27.3% share of the investment consulting assets in not-for-profit superannuation sector at December end, according to Rainmaker Information estimates.

This makes it the second largest player in the space, behind JANA which had a 31.7% slice, and ahead of international consultants such as Willis Towers Watson, Mercer and Russell.

In recent years it has looked to diversify both its client base and offering, as its traditional clientele of superannuation funds consolidate and develop deeper in-house capabilities.

It has sought a new set of clients, including other Asia Pacific institutional investors, local endowments, not-for-profits, high-net-worth investors, and liability-driven investors such as insurers and public pools of money.

It has also accelerated its investment in ESG, governance and technology capabilities, hiring heavily throughout the last year.