Executive Appointments
Frontier Advisors makes key appointments
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 28 APR 2020   12:05PM

Asset consultant Frontier Advisors has announced several new faces will be joining its senior team.

Joe Clark and James Bulfin will join Frontier's alternatives and derivatives research team as senior consultants.

Clark joins from QIC where he was senior quantitative strategist and portfolio manager for insurance linked securities.

Bulfin had a 10 year career at Goldman Sachs as a macro trader and in treasury management before moving to Singapore to work as a macro trader for Barcap.

Simone Gavin will join the equities team at Frontier as a senior consultant. She previously worked at Frontier as an analyst in 2005.

More recently, Gavin has been associate director at S&P Global Ratings and a senior investment analyst at Lonsec.

With widespread hiring freezes across the financial services industry due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, Frontier Advisors bucked the trend bolstering its staff.

The asset consultant also announced Desmond Tam and Pat Phanussopakul have joined as associates. Bowei (Sam) Li also joined the firm as a quantitative developer within the technology team.

Prachi Bansode joined as junior application developer, Lee Oliphant has joined as IT service delivery manager and Anh Duong as finance assistant.

"Our staff numbers have been growing strongly for some time and it's exciting to be able to start the year with some more highly credentialled people across our entire business," Frontier Advisors chief executive Andrew Polson said.

"In particular, we are adding valuable technical depth and many years of experience to our sector research teams, which will deliver a lot of value to our clients.

"And, it's no secret we have ambitious plans to build our already strong technology capability out even further so it's pleasing to be able to add more bandwidth in this part of the firm."

