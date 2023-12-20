Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Frontier Advisers to choreograph The Australian Ballet endowment

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 DEC 2023   12:40PM

Frontier Advisers is set to engineer the investment strategy for The Australian Ballet endowment.

The asset consultant will lend its expertise in strategic asset allocation, manager research and selection, while also delivering performance reporting and execution services for the performing arts organisation.

"We are delighted to welcome The Australian Ballet into our growing emerging institutional client base," said Frontier Advisors chief executive Andrew Polson.

"We take great pride in partnering with The Australian Ballet, an iconic institution that has enriched our nation with cultural and artistic performances for decades.

"We look forward to bringing Frontier's bespoke institutional-grade advice to help The Australian Ballet manage its endowment as it grows so it can continue delighting audiences and progressing the art form well into the future."

Meanwhile, The Australian Ballet executive director Lissa Twomey said the performing arts organisation was pleased to appoint Frontier as its independent investment advisor.

"It was clear throughout the selection process that Frontier understood the essence of what we do and our evolving future needs," she said.

"We look forward to working with their advisory team to harness the depth and consistency of their services to ensure our financial base continues to support our activities and bring the highest level of performance to the broadest possible audience."

Read more: The Australian BalletFrontier AdvisersAndrew PolsonFrontier AdvisorsLissa TwomeyAsset consultant
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Frontier restructures, promotes
Super funds missing out on rich returns from Aussie agriculture
Campbell Lutyens opens local office
Frontier calls out structural super fund flaws
Frontier dips toes into private wealth space
Frontier adds two consultants
Cbus appoints new head of portfolio strategies
Frontier calls for better unlisted asset valuations
AustralianSuper names deputy chief investment officer
Frontier overhauls research function

Editor's Choice

BlackRock grows private credit business

ELIZABETH FRY
BlackRock has upped the number of private credit specialists in its antipodean team by recruiting a Nomura operative.

IG appoints institutional sales manager

ANDREW MCKEAN
IG Prime, the institutional branch of the trading platform, has appointed Andrew Wood as its institutional sales manager.

Treasury to refresh financial adviser exam

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam is due for some changes as Treasury bids to make it more flexible.

Rest awards mandate for member experience enhancement

ANDREW MCKEAN
Rest Super has contracted Reunion, a creative agency, to improve its member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.