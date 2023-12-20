Frontier Advisers to choreograph The Australian Ballet endowment

Frontier Advisers is set to engineer the investment strategy for The Australian Ballet endowment.

The asset consultant will lend its expertise in strategic asset allocation, manager research and selection, while also delivering performance reporting and execution services for the performing arts organisation.

"We are delighted to welcome The Australian Ballet into our growing emerging institutional client base," said Frontier Advisors chief executive Andrew Polson.

"We take great pride in partnering with The Australian Ballet, an iconic institution that has enriched our nation with cultural and artistic performances for decades.

"We look forward to bringing Frontier's bespoke institutional-grade advice to help The Australian Ballet manage its endowment as it grows so it can continue delighting audiences and progressing the art form well into the future."

Meanwhile, The Australian Ballet executive director Lissa Twomey said the performing arts organisation was pleased to appoint Frontier as its independent investment advisor.

"It was clear throughout the selection process that Frontier understood the essence of what we do and our evolving future needs," she said.

"We look forward to working with their advisory team to harness the depth and consistency of their services to ensure our financial base continues to support our activities and bring the highest level of performance to the broadest possible audience."