Frontier Advisers to choreograph The Australian Ballet endowment

Frontier Advisers to choreograph The Australian Ballet endowmentBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 20 DEC 2023 12:40PM
Read more: The Australian Ballet, Frontier Advisers, Andrew Polson, Frontier Advisors, Lissa Twomey, Asset consultant
Frontier Advisers is set to engineer the investment strategy for The Australian Ballet endowment.
The asset consultant will lend its expertise in strategic asset allocation, manager research and selection, while also delivering performance reporting and execution services for the performing arts organisation.
"We are delighted to welcome The Australian Ballet into our growing emerging institutional client base," said Frontier Advisors chief executive Andrew Polson.
"We take great pride in partnering with The Australian Ballet, an iconic institution that has enriched our nation with cultural and artistic performances for decades.
"We look forward to bringing Frontier's bespoke institutional-grade advice to help The Australian Ballet manage its endowment as it grows so it can continue delighting audiences and progressing the art form well into the future."
Meanwhile, The Australian Ballet executive director Lissa Twomey said the performing arts organisation was pleased to appoint Frontier as its independent investment advisor.
"It was clear throughout the selection process that Frontier understood the essence of what we do and our evolving future needs," she said.
"We look forward to working with their advisory team to harness the depth and consistency of their services to ensure our financial base continues to support our activities and bring the highest level of performance to the broadest possible audience."
Related News
Editor's Choice
BlackRock grows private credit business
IG appoints institutional sales manager
Treasury to refresh financial adviser exam
Rest awards mandate for member experience enhancement
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Natalie Previtera
NGS SUPER