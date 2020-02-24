Freedom Insurance appoints liquidators

The troubled insurer has voluntarily appointed liquidators, who have received resignations from Pauline Vamos and two other directors.

Wested Advisors' Joseph Hayes and Andrew McCabe were appointed as liquidators, according to an ASX announcement on Friday.

Pauline Vamos, Maxwell James Green and Doug Halley filed their resignations as directors to the liquidators.

On Friday, Freedom indicated it was nearly at the end of the journey, but was waiting on ASIC to give the final clearance.

"ASIC has advised us that a final deregistration of the company will not be possible until it has concluded its investigation, the timing of which we are not privy to," it said.

"However we have taken all steps reasonably possible to finalise the remaining outstanding issues so that an orderly liquidation can occur with minimal depletion of capital."

Apart from the ASIC clearance, FIG said it had three outstanding customer complaints (in each case, it is waiting for the third parties to respond) and is waiting on a final response from the Office of State Revenue regarding historic payroll liabilities (where it believes it has answered all of the questions).

Last April, Freedom said it planned to eventually cease operating and would offload its administration and financial advice businesses.

Its troubles began in 2018 when a Royal Commission hearing revealed it had sold insurance to man with Down syndrome. In November, it hired as its chair Vamos, former chief executive of Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

In December that year, it cut its life insurance business after a Deloitte review said it could face a liquidity shortfall in 2019.

ASIC earlier this month, banned Mark Schroeder who was the chief executive of Spectrum Wealth Advisors (a subsidiary of Freedom Insurance Group). It also accepted Spectrum's request to cancel its AFSL.