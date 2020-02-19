Franklin Templeton to acquire Legg Mason

Franklin Resources, trading as Franklin Templeton, has entered into a $6.7 billion agreement to acquire Legg Mason, creating a $2.24 trillion investment powerhouse.

Under the agreement, which was unanimously approved by both boards, Franklin Templeton will pay an all-cash consideration of $6.7 billion (US$4.5 billion) and assume about $3 billion of Baltimore-based Legg Mason's outstanding debt. The combined entity will operate as Franklin Templeton, with headquarters to remain in San Mateo, California.

Shareholders have been offered $74.77 per share in cash - over 20% more than what Legg Mason stock closed at last Friday.

The acquisition of Legg Mason and its multiple investment affiliates will establish Franklin Templeton as one of the world's largest independent, specialised global investment managers with a combined $2.24 trillion (US$1.5 trillion) in assets under management (AUM) across one of the broadest ranges of high-quality investment teams in the industry, Franklin Templeton said.

The all-cash consideration will be funded from the company's existing balance sheet cash. Franklin Templeton expects to maintain a robust balance sheet, with the transaction designed to preserve its financial strength and stability allowing further growth and innovation.

The merger of operations will significantly deepen Franklin Templeton's presence in key geographies and create an expansive investment platform consisting of both institutional and retail AUM. In addition, the combined platform creates a strong SMA business, Franklin Templeton said.

The agreement will see Legg Mason's affiliates continue with autonomy, with the integration of Franklin Templeton, including global distribution efforts, to only commence after careful and deliberate consideration.

However, the management team of EnTrust Global - an alternatives-focused Legg Mason affiliate - will repurchase its business, having jointly agreed with Franklin Templeton that it was in their best interests to do so. The two firms will maintain an ongoing relationship.

"EnTrust is an excellent business and we recognise and appreciate their desire to once again become a private company. We have appreciated their collaboration in our discussions and look forward to our ongoing relationship," Franklin Templeton president and chief executive Jenny Johnson said.

The transaction sees Franklin Templeton add significant scale, while also addressing strategic gaps and positioning us for accelerated growth in the future, she added.

"We have incredible respect and admiration for the success Legg Mason and its investment affiliates have achieved and we have structured the transaction to ensure that its affiliates have the right mix of independence and support to continue building on their strong track records," she said.

Legg Mason's investment affiliates - including Western Asset and ClearBridge Investments - will be able to leverage Franklin Templeton's global infrastructure and ongoing investment in technology and innovation, while clients can take comfort in the combined firm's financial strength and aligned interests, she added.

Legg Mason chair and chief executive Joseph A. Sullivan said he has the utmost confidence that the transaction will create meaningful long-term benefits for clients and provide shareholders with a compelling valuation for their investment.

"By preserving the autonomy of each investment organisation, the combination of Legg Mason and Franklin Templeton will quickly leverage our collective strengths, while minimising the risk of disruption. Our clients will benefit from a shared vision, strong client-focused cultures, distinct investment capabilities and a broad distribution footprint in this powerful combination," he said.

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources executive chair Greg Johnson described the deal as a landmark acquisition that will unlock substantial value and growth opportunities.

"Our complementary strengths will enhance our strategic positioning and long-term growth potential, while also delivering on our goal of creating a more balanced and diversified organisation that is competitively positioned to serve more clients in more places," he said.

Both the president and chief executive and the executive chair will remain the same, and there will also be no changes to Legg Mason's senior leadership team, Franklin Templeton said.

While cost synergies are not a strategic driver of the transaction, there are opportunities to realise efficiencies through parent company rationalisation and global distribution optimization, Franklin Templeton said.

The move is expected to result in about $300 million in annual cost savings, net of significant growth investments Franklin Templeton expects to make in the combined business and in addition to previously announced savings, over the next two years.

Legg Mason had its best day in close to five years following the announcement as shares jumped more than 24%, while Franklin Resources rose just shy of 7%.

Legg Mason has struggled in recent years due to the rise of passive investing.

The transaction was supported by Trian Fund Management which collectively owns about four million shares or 4.5% of the outstanding stock of Legg Mason.

Last year, before taking its stake in May, Trian was reported to have held discussions with Legg Mason, encouraging it to cut costs.

Trian's chief executive and founding partner, and Legg Mason director, Nelson Peltz said: "Given the dynamics of today's rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive asset management sector, I believe this transaction is compelling."

"In our view, it offers an attractive valuation for Legg Mason's shareholders. I believe it will also enable Legg Mason's investment affiliates to remain at the forefront of an industry where scale is increasingly vital to success and to join Franklin Templeton, an organisation that I have deep respect for and confidence in."

But will it be approved?

The deal is subject to approval by Legg Mason shareholders and regulatory approvals and is apparently expected to close no later than the third quarter of 2020.

Not everyone is happy with the news, however. In the last 12 hours multiple law firms have launched investigations on behalf of Legg Mason shareholders into whether or not the offer of US$50 per share in cash is fair.

Global investor rights law firm Halper Sadeh has already launched an investigation saying it may seek greater consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the transaction.

The investigation is looking into whether Legg Mason and its board of directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to obtain the best possible price for shareholders, determine whether Franklin Resources is underpaying for Legg Mason, and disclose all necessary material information.

A further two firms are also investigating the acquisition, claiming similar breaches of fiduciary duty and law.

Ademi & O'Reilly is alleging the offer made to shareholders is potentially unfair as the agreement reached between Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason limits competing bids for the latter by prohibiting solicitation of further bids. A termination penalty is also imposed if Legg Mason accepts a superior bid.

Meanwhile, Rigrodsky & Long is also investigating for similar reasons.