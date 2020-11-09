NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 9 NOV 2020   12:18PM

Following its acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton Australia has refreshed its senior distribution leadership line-up.

Felicity Walsh's role has been expanded as head of sales, she will now lead both the institutional and retail sales teams. She was previously head of institutional and alternatives.

Walsh has been with Franklin Templeton for two and a half years, after an 11 year career at Willis Towers Watson and five years at K2 Advisors.

This sees the departure of head of retail Manny Damianakis, who joined Franklin Templeton in January 2019.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

John Besley, who was formerly head of product and client operations at Legg Mason, has been appointed head of product.

Felicity Nicholson, who was also at Legg Mason, continues her role as head of marketing but with Franklin Templeton.

Amy Teh and Louise Farmakis continue their current roles as head of investment and consultants and head of client services respectively. Serg Premier will also continue in his role as managing director of ifsInvest.

The reshuffled distribution leadership comes after Franklin Templeton's acquisition of Legg Mason was completed at the end of July.

"I am excited by the opportunities ahead, and firmly believe we have a strong foundation from which we can drive further success for our valued clients," Franklin Templeton Australia and New Zealand managing director Matthew Harrison said.

"We remain focused on delivering better client outcomes by providing a truly diverse suite of high calibre active investment capabilities, global connections and local insights with a focus on innovation."

Franklin Templeton has signalled that Australia is one of its three strategic focus geographies - alongside the UK and Japan.

"Australia has always been an essential market for Franklin Templeton - not just due to its size, but as a market that is mature and transparent, it provides fertile ground for learning and improvement, with lessons that can be shared globally, particularly around our world-class retirement system," Harrison said.

"Global scale and reach are important, but this becomes even more powerful when combined with local market insights and expertise."

Read more: Franklin TempletonLegg MasonFranklin Templeton AustraliaAmy TehFelicity NicholsonFelicity WalshJohn BesleyK2 AdvisorsLouise FarmakisMatthew HarrisonSerg PremierWillis Towers Watson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Willis Towers Watson director departs for LIC
Aussie asset managers fourth-fastest in global growth
Vanguard awards global equity mandate
Culture creates better outcomes: Research
Rice Warner hires fintech, product data lead
Aussie super funds climb ranks
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
Shareholders approve Aon, WTW merger
COVID-19 may delay retirement: WTW
FS Power50: Vote now
Editor's Choice
Loftus Peak lists active ETF
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney boutique has listed its top-performing global equities fund on the ASX as an active ETF, while removing it from the mFund market place.
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 75% of Australians want the superannuation guarantee to rise to 12%, according to a survey commissioned by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Following its acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton Australia has refreshed its senior distribution leadership line-up.
State Super scholarship opens
KARREN VERGARA
State Super's post-graduate scholarship program is open for students in New South Wales interested in studying superannuation.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
10
WOB Understand financial reports 
NOV
10
Webinar: Focus on Investment Portfolios for HNW Clients 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tTiOEaTr