Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team

Following its acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton Australia has refreshed its senior distribution leadership line-up.

Felicity Walsh's role has been expanded as head of sales, she will now lead both the institutional and retail sales teams. She was previously head of institutional and alternatives.

Walsh has been with Franklin Templeton for two and a half years, after an 11 year career at Willis Towers Watson and five years at K2 Advisors.

This sees the departure of head of retail Manny Damianakis, who joined Franklin Templeton in January 2019.

John Besley, who was formerly head of product and client operations at Legg Mason, has been appointed head of product.

Felicity Nicholson, who was also at Legg Mason, continues her role as head of marketing but with Franklin Templeton.

Amy Teh and Louise Farmakis continue their current roles as head of investment and consultants and head of client services respectively. Serg Premier will also continue in his role as managing director of ifsInvest.

The reshuffled distribution leadership comes after Franklin Templeton's acquisition of Legg Mason was completed at the end of July.

"I am excited by the opportunities ahead, and firmly believe we have a strong foundation from which we can drive further success for our valued clients," Franklin Templeton Australia and New Zealand managing director Matthew Harrison said.

"We remain focused on delivering better client outcomes by providing a truly diverse suite of high calibre active investment capabilities, global connections and local insights with a focus on innovation."

Franklin Templeton has signalled that Australia is one of its three strategic focus geographies - alongside the UK and Japan.

"Australia has always been an essential market for Franklin Templeton - not just due to its size, but as a market that is mature and transparent, it provides fertile ground for learning and improvement, with lessons that can be shared globally, particularly around our world-class retirement system," Harrison said.

"Global scale and reach are important, but this becomes even more powerful when combined with local market insights and expertise."