Franklin Templeton promotes executives

Franklin Templeton has promoted two of its key executives and announced the launch of a research hub.

The US$1.5 trillion asset manager named Stephen Dover, currently Franklin Templeton Investments' head of equities, as the market strategist and head of the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute.

Dover, who has been with the firm since 2001, will provide market insights and lead operations. Part of his role is to share the research, including data analysis and proprietary content, and facilitate academic partnerships.

The Investment Institute provides research capabilities and global insights for the firm's specialist investment managers, he said, adding that its aim is to help clients navigate the financial markets.

Terrence Murphy, chief executive of subsidiary ClearBridge Investments, will see his role expand to take on the head of equities for Franklin Templeton. He will also join Franklin Templeton's executive committee.

Franklin Equity, Franklin Mutual Series, Templeton Global Equity and Edinburgh Partners, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity, and the Local Asset Management Developed Markets Equity team will fall under his remit. Murphy joined ClearBridge over 15 years ago and his current responsibilities will not change.

In terms of how the new institute will affect the local market, there will be no changes to Australia's investment strategies or portfolio assignments, a spokesperson confirmed. "The investment philosophies and investment processes of the FT equity investment teams will remain autonomous."

Dover and Murphy will begin their new roles on 1 February 2021, reporting to Jenny Johnson, the group's president and chief executive.

"In this time of significant uncertainty, we are uniquely positioned to help clients find signal amid the noise. Whatever the issue, whatever the region, we will marshal diverse perspectives and proprietary analysis to best serve our clients," she said.