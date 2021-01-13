NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Franklin Templeton promotes executives
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JAN 2021   12:05PM

Franklin Templeton has promoted two of its key executives and announced the launch of a research hub.

The US$1.5 trillion asset manager named Stephen Dover, currently Franklin Templeton Investments' head of equities, as the market strategist and head of the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute.

Dover, who has been with the firm since 2001, will provide market insights and lead operations. Part of his role is to share the research, including data analysis and proprietary content, and facilitate academic partnerships.

The Investment Institute provides research capabilities and global insights for the firm's specialist investment managers, he said, adding that its aim is to help clients navigate the financial markets.

Terrence Murphy, chief executive of subsidiary ClearBridge Investments, will see his role expand to take on the head of equities for Franklin Templeton. He will also join Franklin Templeton's executive committee.

Franklin Equity, Franklin Mutual Series, Templeton Global Equity and Edinburgh Partners, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity, and the Local Asset Management Developed Markets Equity team will fall under his remit. Murphy joined ClearBridge over 15 years ago and his current responsibilities will not change.

In terms of how the new institute will affect the local market, there will be no changes to Australia's investment strategies or portfolio assignments, a spokesperson confirmed. "The investment philosophies and investment processes of the FT equity investment teams will remain autonomous."

Dover and Murphy will begin their new roles on 1 February 2021, reporting to Jenny Johnson, the group's president and chief executive.

"In this time of significant uncertainty, we are uniquely positioned to help clients find signal amid the noise. Whatever the issue, whatever the region, we will marshal diverse perspectives and proprietary analysis to best serve our clients," she said.

Read more: ClearBridge InvestmentsFranklin Templeton InvestmentsJenny JohnsonStephen DoverTerrence Murphy
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
RARE Infrastructure rebrands
Franklin Templeton completes acquisition
Franklin Templeton announces revised APAC team
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
2020 MAX Awards finalists named
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Global manager appoints distribution director
Franklin Templeton appoints managing director
Industry leaders in sales and marketing recognised at MAX Awards
Franklin Templeton appoints new MD
Editor's Choice
Former Christian Super deputy CIO in new role
KANIKA SOOD
The former deputy chief investment of Christian Super has joined the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund, as it starts an internal investment team.
Lack of diversity major business risk: SSGA
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that "threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy", according to one of the largest global fund managers.
ISA calls SG increase delay a tax grab
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Industry Super Australia says a failure to make the planned increase of the super guarantee to 12% compulsory is a "tax grab" by the government.
PNG super fund to evict settlers
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Papua New Guinea's largest superannuation fund claimed victory over a small community which had settled on land owned by the fund more than two decades ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something TQyk8PA0