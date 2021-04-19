NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Franklin Templeton awards custody mandates
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 19 APR 2021   12:31PM

J.P. Morgan will act as custodian for a further 26 funds as part of its custodial relationship with asset manager Franklin Templeton.

The custody partnership between Franklin Templeton and J.P. Morgan in Australia now encompasses $8.5 billion in assets under management.

The 26 funds have been onboarded onto J.P. Morgan's global fund accounting platform InvestOne providing Franklin Templeton with access to J.P. Morgan's workflow technology. The platform provides oversight and governance tools which aim to reinforce accuracy and controls.

"Our global platform and industry leading capabilities are underpinned by support teams in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring our clients receive a comprehensive service offering," J.P. Morgan head of platform sales Nick Paparo said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"J.P. Morgan is uniquely positioned to support global asset managers in the Australian market, and we are delighted to expand our partnership with Franklin Templeton."

J.P. Morgan is rolling out InvestOne through a multi-year program designed to provide enhanced, globally consistent technology and reporting capabilities. It has migrated nine Australian clients onto the platform since May 2020.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"Given the strong strategic agenda we have set for our business in Australia, we saw significant opportunity by leveraging our existing partnership with J.P. Morgan to onboard 26 additional funds," Franklin Templeton managing director, Australia and New Zealand Matthew Harrison said.

"J.P. Morgan's robust global platform, connectivity and strategic vision, meant it was best placed to support our continued growth in this market."

J.P. Morgan is the largest overall provider of custodial services in Australia, recording over $973.2 billion in assets under custody as at the end of 2020.

Read more: J.P. MorganFranklin TempletonInvestOneMatthew HarrisonNick Paparo
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Equities revenue boost for US banks
LIC seeks options for performance woes
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
J.P. Morgan custody exec retires
J.P. Morgan dominates custody market
ESG professionals in huge demand
Sydney boutique hires former Franklin PM
Lakehouse broadens investment team
RARE Infrastructure rebrands
Australia bottoms out on fund disclosure
Editor's Choice
JANA chief investment officer resigns
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:49PM
After 23 years with JANA, chief investment officer Steven Carew has resigned.
Rest launches low-cost SRI option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The $59 billion super fund has launched the responsible investment option Financial Standard revealed it was working on late last year, introducing one of the lowest cost SRI vehicles in the market.
Vanguard UK upends cost of advice
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:47PM
Vanguard has launched a financial advice offering in the UK that will charge a flat rate of 0.79%, a whopping three times less than what the industry charges on average.
Best MySuper options by risk-adjusted returns
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
Australian Ethical, Aware Super and BUSSQ are the top three performers in MySuper, when risk adjusted returns are considered.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.