Franklin Templeton appoints investment director

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 AUG 2022   12:16PM

Franklin Templeton named Richard Rauch investment director for Brandywine Global Investment Management, one of its specialist investment managers.

Rauch will be responsible for establishing, maintaining and enhancing relationships in Australia and New Zealand with institutional clients, consultants and intermediaries.

He will work alongside the broader Franklin Templeton team and report locally to its co-head of APAC Matt Harrison as well as Brandywines' head of global sales and client services Tad Fetter.

He has 20 years of investment experience across regions and markets, prior to joining he held a role as investment director, senior investment specialist at First Sentier and investment director, portfolio specialist at Wellington Management.

Rauch also held senior positions at Goldman Sachs and State Street Global Investors.

Harrison said Brandywine Global has a longstanding presence in Australia and is growing its footprint in the broader region.

"We are delighted that Richard has taken up this critical role, providing support to clients and helping position the business for long-term growth," he commented.

"Clients are at the center of all our investment solutions, and we look forward to Richard contributing positively towards the growth of Brandywine Global business in Australia."

Rauch added: "I am pleased to join Brandywine Global and the broader Franklin Templeton team to highlight the opportunities that exist today. I look forward to working with our clients to provide investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income solutions that are particularly relevant now given the inflationary backdrop."

